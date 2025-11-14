Democrats couldn't hit Trump's curve ball

For the record, I hate showdowns. They accomplish nothing because it's all a lot of hype. In other words, the country loses and I don't like to see the country losing.

Nevertheless, something different happened in this shutdown. President Trump changed everything with a curve ball that the Democrats had never seen before. I'm talking about the President saying that the money should go to the voters and let them buy their own insurance. The Democrats did not see that one coming and their knees buckled right before the pitch broke for a strike.

So Trump won because he outsmarted bad leadership, as Matt Vespa pointed out:

What about SNAP benefits? Well, that talking point got some traction, but the GOP offered to fund them 15 times during this impasse, and the Democrats said no. They’re on tape saying inflicting pain on the American people was a bargaining chip for them. They liked doing it. Please tell me someone at the RNC is compiling the mega compilation to be used against Democrats. SNAP will be funded through September 2026. Like in March, the Democrats had no plan, no message, and no clear leader -- all three of which you need in a melee of this sort. Schumer tried twice to pick a fight over spending and lost both times. Trump won, and Schumer might be given the boot as Senate leader. On the flip side, it’s not a forgone conclusion that Democrats would get behind Jeffries to lead them next session of Congress. We have two bad leaders, messengers, and potential lame ducks leading the Democrats' shutdown fight. No wonder they lost.

So the food stamps benefits will go out quickly. And the ObamaCare subsidies? They will be negotiated and no one will be left to die because they can't pay their ObamaCare premiums. It will be resolved because we are a generous country that helps people who can’t pay their health care costs.

In the end, President Trump changed everything when he proposed having the dollars go out to ObamaCare users rather than the insurance companies. It left the Democrats defending insurance companies, and that's not the place they wanted to fight from.

Now President Trump must come back with an alternative to ObamaCare and let voters decide.

