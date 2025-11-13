Democrats cook up new scheme to silence Republicans in La Mesa, Calif.

You know what it's like to see a two-for-one deal on store shelves and find just ... one of the two items you wanted to get the deal on?

That's how lone Republican on the La Mesa city council must have felt when measure 13.1 was put forward last night on the La Mesa City Council, declaring that no city council member can bring up any issue on the voting agenda without a second member joining them. In practical terms, that means a lot of issues are not going to get brought up from the lonely Republican, or as she put it last night, she was being "censored."

Here's what that Republican, Laura Lothian, had to say about it on Instagram, via Amy Reichert on X:

BREAKING: @CityofLaMesa Mayor Mark Arapostathis who was once a Republican, then Independent now Democrat and Democrat Councilwoman Patricia Dillard are pushing a new rule tonight at City Council that would stop any council item unless it has two sponsors. That means the only… pic.twitter.com/EEtxJwZp9O — Amy Reichert (@amyforsandiego) November 12, 2025

It's nothing but a sneaky scheme to shut the one Republican voice up on the five-member, one-mayor La Mesa City Council. Don't have a leftist ally who agrees with you enough to bring something up?

Then tough luck bringing any problems up that might upset the Democrats in power, such as homeless enablings, crooked crony contractors, inflated NGO costs, housing construction without parking, (the idea being to force renters into public transit whether it's practical in this sprawling metropolis or not), and other issues a Republican might want to air in a local setting. Representative government can take a hike.

"Now I can't say anything," said Laura Lothian, citing a string of issues she and her 8,000-plus voters have with various city issues.

Here's the exact text of the measure that came up on the council last night, from the city's website, with my boldface added:

WHEREAS, La Mesa Municipal Code (“LMMC”) Chapter 2.08 addresses rules of decorum and operation for City Council meetings; WHEREAS, LMMC Chapter 2.12 sets forth the duties and privileges of the Mayor as the presiding officer and parliamentarian of the City Council; WHEREAS, Resolution No. 2002-059 authorizes Council-initiated items to be placed on the agenda by one Councilmember (including the Mayor); WHEREAS, the Council now desires that Council-initiated items shall only be placed on the agenda by two Councilmembers (including the Mayor) subject to certain conditions; WHEREAS, an existing policy (adopted by Council motion) requires that the Council shall only consider items requested by the public which directly impact City administration or operations; and WHEREAS, the Council desires to reaffirm said policy. NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT AND IT IS HEREBY RESOLVED by the City Council of the City of La Mesa, California, the following: 1. Rules of decorum and operation are hereby adopted: a. Council Initiated Items: All Council initiated requests shall be made in writing directly to the City Manager. If the City Manager and the two Councilmembers (including the Mayor) making such a request agree that the issue is appropriate and relevant to the official business of the City, the City Manager shall notify the City Clerk to place such item on the agenda for the next available meeting.

Why am I going exact-text on this? Well, because the media coverage on this is absent. Don't think I didn't look.

Nothing in the San Diego Union-Tribune, which focuses its East County page on a police officer killed in the line of duty. Nothing in the La Mesa Times, which features a pizza parlor opening. Nothing in La Mesa Courier, which features high school football, a plan to honor basketball great Bill Walton, and a reasonably important item on the coming rains. Nothing in La Prensa, which normally has a strong orientation toward political scheming.

A full-blown plan to silence a political minority was put forward -- important, because the effort could be duplicated in cities with La Mesa's political profile -- and nobody covered it at all.

In addition to reading the bill, I found a video of the city council meeting itself from last night on the La Mesa government website -- not at the link that says 'video' (which doesn't work) but at this non-shareable link which does work. I listened to the whole 15-minute section, which had been cropped from the entire meeting.

The council members politely discussed the measure, with the mayor saying there were too many resolutions and measures put being forward. They just wanted to save time, see, and he claimed they had no intention of silencing anyone.

(Nobody brought up alternate solutions to the time problem, such as quotas on proposals with everyone getting a set number as time allows or presented other ideas.)

Dillard and the mayor, as mentioned by Lothian, discussed their advocacy for the two-counsel member requirement, with Dillard even calling it 'fair.'

A couple members of the public -- both very well informed -- came to the mike and said they were opposed to the idea without screaming or digressing.

The city attorney was clearly in favor of it, dismissing every objection as errant, claiming that single council members can 'put' but not 'place' items on the agenda under this law, which sounded a lot like a distinction without a difference.

Lothian made a passionate statement against it, arguing that she was elected precisely to bring up the issues that matter to her 8,000-plus voters, who are 42% of La Mesa's voting base with one lone member advocating for their interests.

Then support for Lothian came from an unexpected quarter -- the vice mayor and most progressive member on the council, Lauren Cazares, who said that while the law may be well intentioned and not intended to silence anyone, she was "afraid this could be politicized during election years," because while the council worked well together now, there was no way of telling who would be elected in the future.

Being a Bernie Sanders type, (probably), she would have known how Democrats silenced Bernie, and wisely argued to keep the avenues open for dissent knowing what could possibly happen.

At that point the mayor was out of ammunition and declared he would "not call for a vote on this," meaning, it won't go through.

I don't know if he can bring it up again, but it's pretty obvious it's a bad idea that could easily become a power grab, a new instrument of silencing dissent.

People elect representatives to bring things up, and telling them they can only go in twos now gives effective veto power to the political majority over those things brought up, a tyranny of the majority, such as we saw with Gov. Gavin Newsom's Proposition 50 gerrymander.

If the measure gets brought up again, or if another city council with a political minority on it decides to duplicate it, it will be a new way of rigging power for the majority.

That's why the media should be covering this. Lothian was reduced to putting her case out by social media. If the press is asleep, it tells us a lot about why such bad laws are getting through in the rubble of that one-party state in the first place.

Image: Picryl // public domain