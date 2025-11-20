Democrat party base now angry white women

Mollie Hemingway -- author, political pundit, frequent guest on Gutfeld!, as well as editor of The Federalist, recently appeared on FOX News and stated that the Democrat party’s base is now primarily made up of angry women.

Hemingway is clearly correct, as any honest person who hasn’t lived incommunicado in a wikiup deep in the Brazilian rainforest for the past, say, 30 years, would have to admit.

Whenever I see a Prius Subaru vehicle on the road with more than four bumper stickers, I know there is a 95% chance its owner is a member of the far-left community.

If one of the bumper stickers states, “You can’t hug your kids with nuclear arms,” “Visualize world peace,” or “Charlie Kirk deserved to die,” I know there is a 99.7% chance the vehicle is owned by a female. An overweight white one with glasses.

Sorry, ladies, I have conducted unimpeachable studies that show that 997 out of every 1,000 vehicles whose bumpers sport these stickers are owned by an overweight “non-male” with glasses. The science is settled. (I used to point this out to my wife. She doubted me. Then she didn’t. We are still married.)

Here is a recent comment from far-left podcaster Jennifer Welch: “Kudos to Bernie, to AOC, to Zohran, and to that woman out in somewhere Middle America saying, ‘F-ck Charlie Kirk. He was a racist. He was a piece of sh-t.’” Welch went on to essentially call for more and better violence against conservatives.

Sad. Tragic, really. The feminine grace is largely gone. The feminine mystique is no longer. The idea of the “gentler sex” has been rendered fake news. Feminism -- and a sheer rabid hatred of reality -- has killed these notions off. And done grievous, if not irreparable harm—to relations between the sexes, the foundation of human life since the time of Adam and Eve. (As always, there are exceptions to these observations. Thank you, God.)

Rosie O’Donnell, Kathy Griffin, Maxine Waters, Rashida Tlaib, AOC, Hillary Clinton, Nancy Pelosi, Elizabeth Warren, Jasmine Crockett, Mazie Hirono, Whoopie Goldberg, Michelle Obama, Ilhan Omar, Joy Reid … Jennifer Welch … I could go on and on. These are not just obnoxious and ignorant “non-males,” they are bad people.

Liars. Hypocrites. Knowing projectionists. And obviously deeply unhappy, if not truly disturbed. Post-modern women such as these have — knowingly or not -- purged the fun, romance, and contentment from their own lives, and are the cause of great bewilderment, sadness, and disillusionment for countless men. (Not that men are blameless.)

It is vitally important for people, especially women, to realize and acknowledge two inarguable truths: first, that women have it worse -- and are far less free and opportunity-laden — in nearly every other country other than the United States; and two, that despite having greater career opportunities, fewer children, and less time spent with a committed male in recent years, the angrier and less content a great many women have become. I mean, WTH?! These are all things feminists claimed they wanted, so what gives?

Maybe if we quit using terms like “trans women” for men and “non-males” for women we could begin to heal again. It would be best for humanity if we once again were to recognize and celebrate the uniqueness and divine complementarity of the male and female binary. Perhaps we could even experience something akin to a second Genesis. And get right with our Creator again.

Before it may become too late to do so.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License