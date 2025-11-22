Democracy lives to fight another day

On Friday, the U.S. House of Representatives took a vote that no one could have predicted would be necessary, or even that anyone would think needed to be debated. Today, on a vote of 285-98, representatives did something quite remarkable. They voted to condemn socialism, as if that even deserved a vote in our country.

All Republicans plus 86 Democrats voted in support of our Republic. Two Democrats voted “Present” and 98 felt empowered to stand with the socialists taking over their party. By that vote, 98 elected Representatives put targets on their backs and black marks on their souls.

Astonishing.

On the day when an effective communist met with the President in Washington, our divisions were on stark display as our cities, one by one, were picked off by socialists/communists. How do you tell the difference? One way, of course, is to remind people that socialism is a totalitarian political system that uses whatever means necessary (economics, race, class, transgenderism) to take over democratic systems.

In the movie 2001: A Space Odyssey, an eerie obelisk appears out of nowhere, with people asking, “What does it mean?” Only much later do we discover that what we see is the future. The recent wins by socialists/communists in NYC, Seattle, Atlanta, Minneapolis, and lesser cities and states are not a blip, a mistake, or something we can ignore. They are another type of message from the future that we ignore at our peril.

Only in America (maybe that’s no longer true) can our pluralism be used to destroy us. We need to come to grips with that before we lose, and the winner completely rewrites the rules of the road, forever forestalling the actions we should be taking now before it is too late.

Does anyone else notice the hypocrisy of the left that has an avid army of followers who have become used to living off other people’s money? The mayor-elect of Seattle, Katie Wilson, a progressive activist and self-described socialist, defeated incumbent Bruce Harrell to become the mayor. Unashamedly, she announced that she will no longer need her parents’ money to live once she receives her $101,000-a-year Mayor’s salary. How does someone like that get elected? That’s not a rhetorical question, either.

Folks! The time has come not only to take a vote against socialism. We need a vaccine to inoculate us against the crazies that somehow think our system should protect those whose only desire, from the time they wake up, to the time they go to sleep, is to destroy America.

Surely, we are too smart to allow that to happen. It’s time for our own legal sanity check and to stop the nonsense that is springing up like Kudzu. If we don’t do it right now, there may not be an America left at the rate these people are going.

No one should be able to use our system of government or courts to destroy that which is America. We all know what that means. If you don’t, you are part of the problem.

God Bless America!

Author, Businessman, Thinker, and Strategist. Read more about Allan, his background, and his ideas to create a better tomorrow at www.1plus1equals2.com.