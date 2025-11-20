Dealing with your Democrat relatives for the holidays

The holidays are a time for families to come together...unless you’re a Democrat with Trump-supporting relatives. We’ve all seen the many videos of people claiming they have dumped longtime friends and family members because they are conservatives. Often they are broadcasting it to get validation or support for their actions. There are tears, whining, and frustration. What you don’t see in these videos is anyone taking any responsibility for causing this situation.

This is not uncommon with conservatives. Many of us have been dumped (or blissfully released) from relationships with people who hate us. I had a friend, whom I’ve worked with for decades, who’s had my wife and me over to her house socially, who proclaimed on social media that “if you support Trump, you’re evil.” I pointed out that I support Trump and that she knew I’m not evil, but that was the wrong answer in her twisted mind. She proceeded to go after me and her own family members who challenged her narrow perspective.

Politics is the filter that the left embraces. You must agree with their values and political stances, and if you don’t, you are the enemy — not just of them, but of the world. For people who are against binary thoughts about sex, they hold it as their belief in everything else. To them, it’s a battle of good versus evil, and half of the country is against them.

The left has long lived with the illusion that they were the Rebel Alliance from Star Wars, brave warriors fighting the evil Empire. In reality, they are digital and real-world terrorists, inflicting their views on others, ostracizing those who don’t agree with them, and using wokeism to ruin careers and lives, all for their perspective of “the greater good.”

They are the Empire in this scenario. They want single-party rule. If that means packing the Supreme Court or adding D.C. as a state to tip the balance of power in the Senate, so be it. They don’t want opposition; they want dominance — one-party control of every aspect of life. They inflict their values on people and demonize those who don’t agree.

There is no middle ground with the left any longer. Compromise to them is appeasement. They pass out narrative talking points; the media echo the bullet points for the day almost in unison. When they vote, it is as a bloc, goosestepping in a manner that they accused the right of doing. If you cross them, like John Fetterman, they turn on you like sharks on chum.

With Thanksgiving on the horizon, you may be wondering how to deal with those crazy relatives coming to your table. My wife is of the school of not engaging in politics. I adhere to that, unless they bring it up, and they will. Because it’s their primary filter, they can’t go a few hours without making some sort of snide comment about Trump or Republicans. Once that door is open, I consider them fair game for rebuttal, though it has gotten me kicked under the dining table on more than one occasion.

I contend that this approach is the wrong one. I, for one, am exhausted keeping quiet to keep the peace with people who would never extend that courtesy to me. We’ve done that for years, and it has not improved the tensions at all. If anything, it has emboldened those who offer their unwanted opinions.

For years, we’ve let the Democrats ruin our holiday seasons. They’ve tried renaming it, changing it. Inevitably around Thanksgiving, they will trot out their pundits who claim that it is insulting to Native Americans or Indians. They hate religion and will also pounce on the “religious overtones” of Christmas. This from people who celebrated the death of Charlie Kirk and elevated Luigi Mangione as a justified murderer. There are no mirrors in the Democrats’ world, because what they would see is vile and hideous. If anyone needs a little religion, it’s the left.

I think that this year, we need to take a stand. You don’t have to put on my red, white, and blue MAGA socks, but you also don’t have to be silent about your beliefs and things you hold dear. We’ve been the bigger people long enough. I’m no longer holding back my views. It may cost me my shins, but it’s a small price to pay for sanity.

Being good people doesn’t mean you have to take abuse, even from family.

Blaine Pardoe is a New York Times bestselling and award-winning author canceled by one of his publishers in 2022. His conservative political thriller series, Blue Dawn, is the story of the violent overthrow of the government by radical progressives. His new series, Tenure, is about a Punisher-like hero who goes after the woke. He also authors the bestselling military science fiction series Land&Sea.

