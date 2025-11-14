Dead double dippers

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, (SNAP) has ballooned into a $100 billion-plus behemoth feeding 42 million people. But peel back the veneer and you’ll find a cesspool of abuse, fraud, and waste that’s draining taxpayers, fattening a generation on government-funded gluttony, and enabling dependency and decay.

A USDA audit across 29 states laid bare the fraud. When asked to provide hard data, 21 states stonewalled federal probes, likely shielding illegal aliens or their own incompetence.

The 21 states that refused to send their SNAP data to the USDA are:



California

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

Hawaii

Illinois

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Nevada

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

Vermont

Virginia

Washington

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins didn’t mince words: “Half a million people getting benefits two times under the same name, [and] 5,000 dead people.”

Imagine the gall. 5,000 dead people remaining on the rolls as their families cashed in post-mortem. That’s called embezzlement. Improper payments totaled $10.5 billion in 2023, representing 11.7% of the program’s budget. These are symptoms of a “corrupt, dysfunctional” machine where 80% of able-bodied recipients opt for idleness over industry, courtesy of your tax dollars.

Even worse is seeing the wealthy receiving these benefits. The Broad-Based Categorical Eligibility (BBCE) loophole was opened during the Clinton administration, and expanded during the Obama administration. It allows states to ignore income and asset limits under federal law for food stamp applicants and enroll individuals who are not eligible. The first Trump administration proposed a rule to eliminate the loophole and restore asset checks, but it was immediately withdrawn once President Biden entered office. This could change with legislation introduced by Congressman Ben Cline (R-VA). This bill would require states to cross-check food stamp applications against state-owned data like lottery winnings, wage reports, death records, and more to find changes in circumstances that would make an enrollee ineligible for the program.

But fraud is just the appetizer. The real abuse festers in SNAP’s nutritional anarchy that has turned a food aid program into a junk-food jubilee. No standards at all. Recipients can swipe for soda, candy, chips — anything but booze — while nutritious staples sit on the shelves. USDA data crowns soda the top SNAP purchase, with snacks, ice cream, and cookies rounding out the top 20.

ADAM CAROLLA: “The average female who gets no free food from the government is 146 lbs. The average SNAP recipient is 211 lbs … Nobody could benefit from a nice fast more than SNAP recipients.” pic.twitter.com/HFSItFO6eT — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) October 30, 2025

Check social media for viral clips of morbidly obese claimants loading carts with processed foods, then flying into rages about “shutdowns” that might crimp their sugar fix. This is arson on public health. Poverty now eerily predicts obesity in America — unlike the starvation of old-world slums — with rates soaring from 13% in the 1960s to over 40% today. Black Americans, hit hardest by poverty at 19.5%, suffer 49.6% obesity, with Hispanics trailing closely behind at 44.8%.

Since Lyndon Johnson’s “War on Poverty” squandered $22 trillion, the destitution gauge hovers at 11–15%, unchanged since 1973. Yet obesity has quadrupled, chronic illnesses have exploded, and CDC tallies $200 billion annually in related costs, the bill footed by insurers, Medicare and us.

We (conservatives) see the pattern: Big government breeds big bellies and bigger bills and decimates self-reliance. SNAP’s laxity mocks the working stiffs who fund it, while food pantries mimic the folly with “client choice” doughnut dashes for “dignity.” The program peddles non-nutritious foods that trap the poor in a cycle of sickness and subsidies.

Secretary Rollins teased “very big announcements” next week — promising a crackdown: tighter eligibility, work mandates for the able-bodied, and tech to purge phantoms from the rolls. Rollins must end the abuse, slash the waste and redirect funds to the truly needy, not soda fountains for the slothful. Benefits must target poor families with children or the infirm, varying by household size but enforced with ironclad verification. States that dodge reporting of accurate data must face the federal hammer. This is not cruelty, it’s clarity. SNAP’s failures have been fueled by Democrat-enacted expansions under Biden. They have fattened fraudsters, the unfit and the lazy while starving fiscal sanity.

We demand a leaner, meaner safety net. Promote jobs, not junk and accountability, not anarchy. Restore the American ethic of earn-what-you-eat, and watch poverty’s chains snap for good. Let’s remember St. Paul’s admonition: “For even when we were with you, this we commanded you, that if any would not work, neither should he eat. For we hear that there are some which walk among you disorderly, working not at all, but are busybodies.”

Taxpayers, rise up — the feast is over.

Image generated by AI.