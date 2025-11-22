Critical Race Theory Deserves to be labeled as ‘hate speech’

According to the Critical Race Theory, one sole race is targeted as “oppressor,” while another is “oppressed.” It falsely and negligently paints good and evil as relating only to black and white races. It slanderously and racistly describes the entire white race as “oppressors” and the entire black race as “oppressed.” Such fabrications and mendacities deserve to be labeled “hate speech.” There has been pushback on this theory, but not enough nor as publicly as it deserves.

Critical Race Theory ignores human race history. Whether ancient or modern history, oppressors are found on every continent, in every race, and in every ethnicity. The same is true of the oppressed. More often than not, oppressors and those they oppress are of the same race.

I was recently reminded of a horrific incident relating to an oppressor and an oppressed young man that took place thirteen years ago. A Muslim convert to Christianity was beheaded in Somalia—not only beheaded but mutilated.

Farhan Haji Mose, a 25-year-old Somali convert from Islam to Christianity, was beheaded on November 16, 2012, by Al-Shabaab rebels, according to Morning Star News. “His body was split into two, then carried away, only to be dumped near the beach of Barawa city,” a local Christian said.

Does that not describe an oppressed man and others as oppressors? Both were of the same race, the black race.

That is not an isolated case. Across Africa, black Africans historically slaughtered, enslaved, or sold other black Africans, especially Christians, something that’s happening even today in Nigeria, the Sudan, Uganda, Congo, and Kenya.

In the Middle East, religious persecution remains endemic. Muslims rule in most nations, oppressing those of other religions. In Saudi Arabia, no one can possess a Bible or practice any religion but Islam. However, Muslims there’s also been a long and bloody war between different Islam sects, one that often ends with mass massacres.

Across Asia, Asians of one nationality oppressed those of the same race via mass murder, rape, and enslavement. History reports what the Japanese did to the Chinese and Koreans in World War II, and what the Chinese Communists under Mao did to the non-Communist Chinese, Christians, and the Uyghurs. In Cambodia, under Pol Pot and the Khmer Rouge, more than a million Cambodians were mass murdered.

In South America, millions of Incas were sacrificed to idols. Same with the Aztecs of Mexico. Human sacrifices were regularly made to Huitzilopochtli at the peak of the great pyramid Templo Mayor in Tenochtitlán. Today, the drug cartels oppress the people in Colombia and Venezuela.

In Europe, more history is recorded due to literacy, and it again shows an endless array of oppressors and those whom they oppress—and all of it was against the same race, the white race. Remember the many religious wars, as well as the post-religious wars of Hitler’s Naziism and Lenin’s and Stalin’s communism.

Yes, North America had its oppressors and the oppressed, too, both interracially and intra-racially. Whites enslaved blacks and decimated Native American tribes. Within the white race, some were persecuted, such as Jews, the Irish, Eastern Europeans, etc. There were thousands of black slave owners who oppressed members of their own race. Even Native Americans enslaved other Native Americans, fought wars with each other. In one tribe, the Caddoans of Southern Texas and Louisiana, youth were treated as slaves and then cannibalized at a certain age. Native Americans also owned black slaves.

The above are just some illustrations of both “oppressors” and “oppressed” being found in all races. Judaism and Christianity recognize this fact and truth due to their holy books describing evil as human depravity and occurring universally, not specific to any one group of people.

Why raise this issue and support the universality of “oppression” and “oppressors” in proof of Critical Race Theory’s grave and great falsehood? The sooner it is dealt the death blow it deserves, the better for everyone and especially for our nation.

What can be done to resolve and put to rest such a racist theory? Recognize it as a racist and evil indoctrination that has done much damage to racial relationships. Recognize it as racist hate speech and seek to enact a law that addresses it as unlawful hate speech and bars it from being taught in taxpayer-paid public education. Critical race theory deserves a “Hate Speech” label and law.