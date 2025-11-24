Cow farts and crazy Uncle Bobs

I read an article yesterday that was fretting over cow farts, and I realized just how crazy the climate debate has gotten. The author was a reasonable man doing his best to explain that methane release did not constitute an environmental threat. Unfortunately, he is not helping. When someone thinks that he is Napoleon or Teddy Roosevelt reincarnated, you might try just once to explain to him that he is not thinking clearly, but you would not persist. You would call the men in the white coats and butterfly nets to take him to Sunnyside Restorative Center for safe keeping. (However, you should first check with the center to see if it already has a Napoleon or Teddy Roosevelt under its care, which might present a conflict.)

If you persist in being Mr. Wizard, explaining in science-y terms how wrong people are to worry about cow farts, well-intentioned as you are, you get other feeble-minded folks to lend credence to the other side of the argument. Taking it back one step to crazy Uncle Bob with the Napoleon complex: if you don’t call a spade a spade, you may have your liberal sister trying to affirm his identity. (Admit it. We all have a liberal sister like that.)

There are just some apparitions that deserve nothing but eye-rolling. Cow fart fear is one of them, although I contend that all of climate catastrophism fits the bill. Now some diligent readers will point out my hypocrisy in that I have devoted excessive time and attention in teasing out the fallacies inherent in climate cult claims with my writings. Yes, I am guilty of it. It’s a form of Tourette’s that I can’t control. However, I do realize the true nature of our collective predicament. We have millions of crazy Uncle Bobs running around and not nearly enough spots available at Maplewood sanatorium to stem the tide.

