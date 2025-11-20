COP30 kicks off in Brazil, with all the anti-environment hypocrisy you can handle

The green pushers never answer why all their previous dire forecasts have been wrong, but that doesn’t seem to slow them down: global bureaucrats and politicians are about to wrap up COP30, their 30th annual gabfest where they pretend they can control the climate forever.

For this conference, they flew into Brazil in their private jets as they lectured us not to use oil.

They tore down a massive swath of the rainforest so they could drive their gas-powered vehicles to the conference as they pretend to care about the environment.

Nothing says 'protect the environment' like cutting a four lane highway through the Amazon rainforest for climate conference COP30.



Climate Change is a Scam. pic.twitter.com/2hh1n9AzwN — Darren of Plymouth (@wolsned) November 6, 2025

They advocate for the use of solar panels and wind turbines, but never care about how much land and wildlife they destroy in the “transition.” They certainly don’t care about the environmental damage caused by worn out wind turbines and solar panels, and they never seem to mention how much pure garbage they’re creating with decommissioned “green” energy components, all going into landfills.

The last two popes have been green pushers, so I have some simple questions that Pope Leo should find easy to answer, since he sent seems to keen to push the narrative of “climate change,” having sent in a video to the conference:

Who created the sun, moon, planets, stars, tides, wind, rain, gravity, and snow?

Who made the sun so hot and made sure the earth stayed the proper distance from the sun so we wouldn’t be too hot or cold?

Who determined that the earth would rotate each day and orbit around the sun once each year? Isn’t that what determines the seasons each year?

Who created all the natural elements in the atmosphere, including CO2?

Who created all the natural resources with which the earth has been blessed?

Who created plants, animals, and humans and all their natural functions?

Did God create the process where humans breathe out CO2, and plants emit oxygen so we all could thrive?

Isn’t CO2 essentially a clear, non-pollutant gas? Why would God create CO2 if it is supposedly so destructive?

Isn’t the human brain amazing? Do you think God would have wanted humans not to discover and create products from natural elements and resources to greatly improve our quality and length of life?

Do you realize that life expectancy has essentially doubled since we started using natural resources?

Do you think God would have wanted poor and underdeveloped countries not to develop and use natural resources to improve their quality and length of life?

Would it be better if we went back to farming with oxen and using covered wagons on dirt roads?

How did the earth have so many warming and cooling periods before we started using natural resources? Hasn’t the earth been as warm in the past as it is today?

Isn’t it true that more plants, animals, and humans die from cold than a little heat?

Who determined what the proper temperature on earth should be since it has never been constant?

How did the earth have a cooling period from 1940–1975 when there was so much growth in the population and our use of natural resources?

There are thousands of questions that could be asked of the Pope but won’t be, because all most of the media cares about is finding people who agree with them.

And I really don’t care what Bill Gates or other green pushers say today. Gates has been pedaling the scam for thirty years that the earth is being destroyed by man. If he ever admits that there has never been a correlation between our use of natural resources and temperatures, sea levels, and storms then I might believe him, but otherwise, he is probably just in search of more power.

