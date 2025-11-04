Conservatives are challenging Tucker Carlson’s anti-American ugliness

After Tucker Carlson’s recent fawning interview with the utterly toxic Nick Fuentes and the craven response from Heritage’s president, moral conservatives are waking up to the fact that they’ve got a cancer of true white supremacist, anti-Evangelical, antisemitic, misogynistic hate growing fast on the fringes of the conservative movement. However, unlike Democrats, conservatives are not bowing before these vipers and inviting them in; instead, they’re fighting back.

As long-time readers know, I was a fan of Tucker Carlson when he was on Fox News. He was witty, funny, and, most importantly, clearly articulated core conservative principles.

However, something changed when Tucker was cut free from Fox. Joseph Ford Cotto advances a good theory about Tucker’s anger that the world he grew up in is gone. Those feelings were either always there, but Fox wisely muzzled him, or those feelings exploded in rage when Fox fired him. No matter the cause, though, the effect is that Tucker is no longer amiable, witty, and intelligent. Instead, he provides a huge forum for people who advance anti-American ideas that challenge the Bible, the Constitution, and common decency.

But again, the difference between conservatives and Democrats when faced with this kind of venomous hatred in the party is that conservatives aren’t saying, “Well, we need these people for power. It’s okay to have open, virulent racists, misogynists, anti-the-“wrong”-kind-of-Christians, and antisemites in the party.” (And by the way, the whole “wrong” kind of Christians thing is reminiscent of how Muslims routinely slaughter the “wrong” kind of Muslim co-religionists across the Middle East and Africa.)

On Monday, Ben Shapiro eschewed his usual “I’m looking at all of today’s news” format and, instead, focused on one person: Tucker Carlson. If you have the time, I urge you to watch it, because it will help you fully grasp exactly who Fuentes is and why it’s so terrible that Tucker is showcasing him:

No to the groypers.

No to cowards like Tucker Carlson, who normalize their trash.

No to those who champion them.

No to demoralization.

No to bigotry and anti-meritocratic horseshit.

No to anti-Americanism.

No. pic.twitter.com/71TModtGWq — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 3, 2025

Ben is not arguing for censorship. He recognizes that people like Fuentes and Tucker have their own platforms and can do as they will. He is arguing, though, that people need to understand what’s going on here: Fuentes spouts rhetoric that should offend all decent people, and Tucker “launders” it, pushing back gently or glossing over outrageous statements entirely. He is repackaging Fuentes’s views as acceptable, rather than treating him as a pariah, in the vein of a white Louis Farrakhan.

(By the way, Fuentes is a new kind of “white supremacist.” White supremacist used to mean WASP—White, Anglo-Saxon, Protestant—in the Tucker mode. However, Fuentes is part Mexican and Italian, and he is Catholic. The old-line WASPs looked at people with those roots as anything but white. We live in a crazy world.)

Other conservatives have also had enough of Tucker Carlson’s coy little games, where he uses his “I’m just asking questions” approach to pretend to a neutrality that is blown to pieces by his refusal to challenge horrifying statements from the people he showcases. We don’t tolerate this kind of interview technique from the left, but suddenly that’s okay on the right?

But, as I said, the pushback is finally starting. The New York Post editorial board wrote that “The sane right draws the line on Tucker Carlson and Nick Fuentes’ bile.” Hot Air’s David Strom wrote “How Hard Is It to Reject Nick Fuentes”? At PJ Media, Eric Florack wrote about “The Carlson-Fuentes-Heritage-Shapiro Tag Team Match.” Meanwhile, over at the Heritage Foundation, there’s a full-blown revolution because of Kevin Roberts’s decision to give full-throated support to Tucker Carlson.

America is a nation predicated on very specific ideas: Biblical principles (both Old and New Testament); the Constitution’s exquisite rendering of the best principles of government for a free people, drawn from the Founders’ deep knowledge of all governing systems from ancient times to modern; and the free market. These principles are not race-based, sex-based, or religion-based (despite the Biblical foundation). Instead, they focus on human morality and conduct, as well as the relationship between government and the people. They apply equally to all, regardless of race, sex, or creed.

That is conservatism, and there is a big tent for those who have ideas about how to implement these principles for the optimal benefit of the American people. There is no room, though, in the tent for people marinated in ideas antithetical to America’s core principles. People with deeply anti-American values need to be called out and cast out, regardless of whether they’re coming from an old-line WASP like Tucker Carlson, an Italian-Hispanic Catholic like Nick Fuentes, or a Ugandan-Indian communist Muslim like Zohran Mamdani.