Conservative must persevere

In The Unnamable, Samuel Beckett wrote “You must go on. I can’t go on. I’ll go on.” Republicans concerned by election defeats this month in New Jersey, Virginia, and New York can still take strength in Beckett’s perseverance. His are not mere words, nor should they be an emotion untethered to reality. Recent events must lead conservatives to hope and not dismiss what is percolating.

First look at recent comments by Bill Maher. In a November 16 interview on CNN, Maher said that “of course” he would consider voting Republican. While critiquing the GOP, he conceded positive aspects of President Trump’s agenda on the border, trade, and NATO. One commentator’s refreshing turn may be insignificant. But it can give a sense of what voters acknowledge and credit, such as with CNN’s report that President Trump’s approval rating in foreign policy is greater than Presidents Obama and George W. Bush.

Conservatives who know that faith informs life should also welcome renewed religious belief. In New York City, there is an increase in people wishing to join the Catholic Church. 35-year-old Liz Flynn said that due to her new faith “I’m happier and calmer than I’ve ever been. Prayer has made an enormous impact on my life.” Also interviewed was Keigan Lenihan, who came to faith after first living a life that “dove into atheist free thinkers Bill Maher, Richard Dawkins and Christopher Hitchens.” It may be that Maher’s admirers are following him in re-examining life’s assumptions. This coincides with a November 19 New York Times article highlighting new believers in Orthodox faith in America. For those instead impatient for news of millions of converts, ‘the fullness of time’ is an expression of faith that all should ponder. After all, Christianity began with a carpenter and His group of twelve.

The New York Times could also not avoid praising Trump. A November 17 article on the U.N. Security Council supporting Trump’s Gaza peace plan admitted it was “a major diplomatic victory for the Trump administration.” With our economy too, recent statistics give reason to think employment will be resilient. On Nov. 20 the delayed September jobs report showed 119,000 new jobs, above an expected 50,000. On inflation, arguments against Republicans could be muted if 2026 yields results on several prospective economic deals.

And for conservatives focused on big government, the Education Department continues its transformation into a Matryoshka doll, narrowing in scope. According to The Hill on November 20, the “department said it is moving six programs to four other federal agencies in a push to “return education to the states” and streamline bureaucracy.” Many Republicans want this quickly and exponentially across agencies. However, if they seek to tame the bureaucracy its tenacles must be subdued one by one.

Progressives build upon each successive election cycle, going back over a century, in seeking a national transformation. Conservatives instead may treat an electoral win as just a moment to exhale, or despair over a forsaken America with each loss. Both ends of thought are rather extreme. Republicans should acknowledge defeats but still incorporate the positive trends in articulating their larger policy. Because politics must also be an ongoing persuasive debate with society. And while it cannot be all-consuming, concern for culture should greatly animate people, motivating us to persevere and heed each positive development. Conservative hope should be stout.

Alan Loncar is an attorney in Macomb County, Michigan.