Common sense prevails

One of my late mother’s favorite lines was to remind me that common sense is common sense. I think that she must be cheering from her heavenly post about what the Supreme Court did yesterday. Let’s check the story:

The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed the Trump administration to require the sex designation on US passports to align with a traveler’s biological sex, a blow to transgender and nonbinary Americans who have argued the policy is unconstitutional. The order represented another win for President Donald Trump on the court’s emergency docket and another setback for LGBTQ rights at a time when the justices are considering multiple cases involving state laws aimed at trans Americans. ‘Displaying passport holders’ sex at birth no more offends equal protection principles than displaying their country of birth – in both cases, the government is merely attesting to a historical fact without subjecting anyone to differential treatment,’ the court said in an unsigned order.

Elementary Dr. Watson, as another famous person used to say. Yes, some things are more than elementary. They just make sense. Boy is boy. Girl is girl. When did that become controversial?

A blow to transgender and nonbinary Americans who have argued the policy is unconstitutional? No, it’s not a blow to anything. You can be LGBTQ etc., but your biological sex is still F or M. Biological realities don’t evaporate because you are confused, or whatever. I’m not mocking people who are confused about their sex; I’m simply saying that a passport or driver’s license is about identity, not your wishes. I can’t put on my drivers license my imagined height or weight. Sorry, it must be my real height and weight.

Some headlines out there are calling this a Trump victory, or another opinion from the Court that he created. Wrong. It’s a victory for common sense, as I assume most voters get.

Justices Ketanji Brown Jackson, Elena Kagan, and Sonia Sotomayor dissented. What’s new? They claim that it “paved the way for the immediate infliction of injury without adequate (or, really, any) justification.” Like what?

Anyway, common sense prevails and that’s always good.

