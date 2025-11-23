I’m just a simple Missouri boy who learned BASIC computer programming in the early 1980s, long before anyone dreamed that machines would one day talk back. Now, I talk to them daily.

My first encounter with artificial intelligence wasn’t through science fiction but through something far more prosaic: curiosity.

Image created using AI.

I asked Anthropic’s “Claude,” a formidable competitor to the more widely recognized ChatGPT, what it knew about me. Its response was both flattering and slightly unnerving—like reading my own obituary written by a polite and well-informed stranger.

Claude’s summary captured my professional biography with uncanny clarity:

Jim Carter seamlessly bridges high-level government roles with private-sector policy strategy. With a background in fiscal and regulatory affairs and a reputation as a prolific policy writer and educator, he plays a key role in shaping economic and legislative initiatives at Navigators Global today.

I couldn’t have written it better myself.

Then it added what critics might say—each line delivered with clinical precision, as if it had read every footnote ever written.

Claude admitted that I helped to shape the 2003 Bush tax cuts. (That’s a bad thing?)

Guilty.

Claude asserted that my work aligned with “pro-business, low-regulation, and low-tax frameworks.”

Guilty yet again. Yes, I’m unapologetically in favor of American prosperity.

At that point, I realized Claude knew me about as well as anyone ever has—better, perhaps.

It’s fashionable to worry that AI will replace us, outthink us, or misrepresent us. What fascinates me is how AI reflects the world we’ve built: the sum of our words, our data, our contradictions. In its best form, AI doesn’t just predict what we’ll say next; it helps us see patterns in what we’ve already said—and, by extension, who we are. That’s productivity of a new kind.

Nobel laureate Robert Solow famously remarked in 1987, “You can see the computer age everywhere but in the productivity statistics.”

Solow’s point endures: technology’s promise doesn’t appear instantly. People, institutions, and habits must adapt. The same will be true of artificial intelligence. The upside is staggering. AI can integrate massive quantities of data, draw insights no human team could assemble in a lifetime, and make connections across disciplines that drive innovation. For professionals like me—who traffic in policy, data, and persuasion—AI isn’t a replacement. It’s an accelerant.

Of course, there’s a downside: dependence, distortion, distraction. AI can hallucinate, and it can be wrong—but then again, so can the experts it’s trained on.

The real unknown lies ahead. When I asked Claude what AI’s role in society would be in 100 years, it replied with eerie confidence: AI will be as common and invisible as electricity.

My recent exchange with Claude offered a glimpse into where the AI race is headed—and why the U.S. must take seriously the companies treating safety and reliability as competitive advantages rather than regulatory burdens. Claude approaches questions with unusual precision and restraint, the product of Anthropic’s “Constitutional AI” framework, which trains models to reason from explicit principles: accuracy, safety, respect for human rights, and transparency in uncertainty.

This matters because AI is now a geopolitical asset. China is sprinting to dominate frontier models and embed AI deep in its economic and military systems. The U.S. cannot counter with a race to deploy the flashiest, least-tested systems. Leadership will belong to those who build models that are both powerful and aligned—systems businesses, governments, and critical infrastructure can trust.

Safety isn’t the enemy of innovation. It’s the prerequisite.

Without trust, adoption stalls. With it, productivity compounds. The future Claude describes—AI as ubiquitous as electricity—is coming whether Washington, D.C. is ready or not.

The question is whether that future reflects Democrat values or authoritarian standards. America cannot afford complacency. It must champion AI that is ambitious, innovative, and accountable. Companies like Anthropic that prioritize safety are not slowing the race—they’re ensuring the United States wins it.

James Carter is a Principal with Navigators Global. He previously served as Deputy Undersecretary for International Affairs at the U.S. Department of Labor (2006-07) and as the Director of the America First Policy Institute’s Center for American Prosperity (2021-23).