Christian refugee who sought safety in France murdered by Jihadi migrant

Ashur Sarnaya likely considered himself fairly lucky. The disabled Assyrian Christian and his family managed to escape ISIS terror and persecution in his native Iraq and found refuge in France.

However, due to open-borders policies and unchecked mass migration into Western nations, Islamist extremists – apparently in large numbers to boot – attached themselves to the migration wave.

They took advantage of naïve European immigration policies either unwilling or unable to separate the grain from the chaff. As a result, a suspected Islamist migrant murdered Sarnaya in broad daylight. His murder is a scathing indictment of the irresponsible pro-mass-migration policies of the globalist establishment on both sides of the Atlantic.

On Sept.10, wheelchair-bound Sarnaya was sitting outside of his home and recording a TikTok livestream, one of many in which he spoke about Christianity and criticized radical Islamist groups.

According to reports, he was ambushed by three men wearing dark clothing and hoods who brutally stabbed him in the neck. The perpetrators escaped, but, in early October, one suspect – an Algerian national – was arrested in southern Italy.

According to a relative of Sarnaya's, "He spent his last moments doing exactly what he loved: spreading the Gospel. In my opinion, he is a martyr and his faith will always be an inspiration."

He had received numerous deaths threats and anonymous phone calls. The perpetrators eventually managed to find out where he lived, with tragic consequences.

Marine Le Pen, the leader of France's anti-mass-migration opposition party National Rally, pointed out that "[w]hile granting asylum to the persecuted is legitimate, our uncontrolled immigration policy now leads us to welcome their executioners."

To continually sell harmful mass migration to Western societies, the anti-borders lobby often resorts to emotional blackmail and misleadingly portray mass migration in terms of saving the world’s persecuted.

In reality, mass migration serves as an avenue allowing in not only genuine refugees but also violent and hateful foreign extremists, including dangerous Jihadists, capable and willing to brutally murder people like Ashur Sarnaya.

One young Yazidi woman – one of many who had been forced into sexual slavery by ISIS – discovered this when she was approached by her former ISIS captor (who had also registered as a refugee) on the street in Germany threatening her that he knew where she lived. Fearful for her life, she returned to Iraq.

The Somali-born women's rights activist and Islam critic, Ayaan Hirsi Ali, is also well aware of the danger. She requires round-the-clock security due to death threats by Islamist radicals. They have wanted her dead ever since she wrote the script for Theo van Gogh's short film Submission in 2004, which resulted in the brutal killing of van Gogh by Islamist Mohammed Bouyeri, a Dutch-born son of Moroccan immigrants (the letter pinned to van Gogh's body by a dagger was addressed to Hirsi Ali).

Those who fled Islamist extremism, terrorism, and violence – especially those who have run afoul of the extremists and dared to openly criticize them – are thus forced to live in constant fear for their lives because decades of pro-mass-migration policies have imported en masse large numbers of people willing to do them harm.

Europe’s plight is highly relevant to our own problems with unchecked mass migration and should serve as a wake-up call.

One example is the danger posed by radical Islamists to Jews in both Europe and the U.S.

On Oct. 2, during the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur, a radicalized Syrian-born Islamist, Jihad al-Shamie (who had been arrested for rape and released on bail only days earlier), rammed his car into a synagogue and went on a stabbing spree in Manchester, U.K., causing two deaths and three others to suffer injuries.

Meanwhile, in the U.S., the Biden administration released into the country Islamists who chose to attack Jews not long after stepping foot on American soil.

One Mauritanian national shot a Jewish man in the streets of Chicago in October 2024.

In June of this year, an Egyptian illegal alien also caused 13 people to suffer injuries and burns – leading to the death of 82-year-old Jewish American Karen Diamond – in Boulder, Colorado, in a makeshift flamethrower and Molotov cocktail attack on "Zionists."

Decades of mass immigration from terror and radicalism-infested regions continue to cause similar problems on both sides of the Atlantic.

In a normal world, the anti-borders lobby and globalist politicians would pause and (at least slightly) revise their agenda in favor of secure borders, lowering overall immigration numbers, removing dangerous aliens, and significantly tougher vetting.

Instead, they prefer to ignore such heinous mass-migration-related crimes as the murders of Ashur Sarnaya or Karen Diamond. To anti-borders globalists, the obvious threats resulting from the mass importation of foreign extremists are an “acceptable” level or risk worth paying for a one-world “no nations” Utopia.

Unfortunately for them, their vision is increasingly and evidently becoming a cruel dystopia.