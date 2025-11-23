China’s whisper war

While everyone is fixated on Beijing’s military posture, the true threat lies in the intangible: a campaign of cultural sarcasm aimed at destroying Taiwan’s identity. The ruling Chinese government’s stance toward Taiwan has escalated in recent weeks. As U.S. president Donald Trump is expected to meet Chinese president Xi Jinping in April, these actions could help prepare the ground for Xi to persuade Trump to reduce U.S. support to Taiwan and pave the way for its annexation. China views Taiwan as its territory and has vowed to take control of the island, by force if necessary.

China has recently released articles in state media explaining how Taiwan would be administered under Chinese rule in a “one country, two systems” regime, similar to Hong Kong and Macau. China also staged photos of “reunification” celebrations that airbrush out dissent and even unveiled a purported new “national holiday” commemorating “Taiwan’s return.” The intensity of these actions has surged after the election, as Beijing senses vulnerability in Taiwan’s domestic divisions.

Democracy is more seriously threatened in the long run by Beijing’s cultural siege than by any amphibious attack. Though military force attracts attention, words and symbols erode sovereignty from the inside out. By “Hong Kong–ifying” Taiwan, China aims to make independence unthinkable, all without firing a shot. In an era where democracies grapple with internal fractures, this whisper campaign exploits doubt. The West must wake up before the erosion becomes irreversible.

Recently, the Chinese embassy in the U.S. shared several satellite images taken by China’s Jilin-2 satellite of Sun Moon Lake and the Alishan mountain range, two of Taiwan’s most popular tourist destinations. The embassy tweeted, “There is only one China in the world; an unalienable portion of China’s territory is Taiwan. From the perspective of the Jilin-1 space satellite, every inch of Taiwan Province, China, is vibrant.” This statement shows that China sees Taiwan as its own territory.

Consider the glitzy notion of “Taiwan Reunification Day,” which has been floating around in recent Chinese statements. It ignores decades of independent development and reframes 1945’s retrocession as an inevitable homecoming. It is a masterstroke of historical revisionism, broadcast through apps and influencers to young Taiwanese.

There has long been an existential debate in Taiwan about whether China will invade. China has vowed to annex Taiwan, and the island is taking the threat seriously. Recently, China has urged its citizens to avoid traveling to Japan, escalating a diplomatic feud sparked by comments from Tokyo about Taiwan. Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi commented that Japan could respond with its own self-defense force if China attacked Taiwan. She also mentioned that Chinese use of force around Taiwan would qualify as an existential threat.

The West must pivot from defense pacts to cultural fortification. The U.S. and Europe together could launch several exchange initiatives, inviting Taiwanese creators to share their stories globally, amplifying voices that celebrate the island’s unique democracy. Think of investing in festivals, films, and forums that reaffirm Taiwan’s identity.

The West and its allies should openly criticize Beijing’s strategies. In forums like the U.N. or G7, highlight how this whisper war violates norms of self-determination, pressuring China through reputational costs. There should be pressure for coexistence between China and Taiwan. Tech companies must play a vital role, too. Platforms like Meta and TikTok should algorithmically prioritize fact-checked content from Taiwan.

Integrate Taiwan’s narrative into Western curricula, fostering global empathy. Diversify supply chains to reduce Taiwan’s vulnerability, but pair it with soft power.

Skeptics may contend that concentrating on intangibles diverts attention from actual threats like blockades and that cultural conflicts are less important than hard power. Fair enough — overemphasizing subtlety could lead to complacency, and balance is essential.

Democracies thrive on ideas, not just arms. As tensions simmer, the West must counter the erosion now, or watch Taiwan’s spirit fade into silence. Let’s not wait for the shot that never comes. Act before the whispers win.

Brabim Karki is the author of two novels: Mayur Albatross and Osin Fisher. He is a contributor to The Independent, Nikkei Asia, The Globe and Mail, The Hill, South China Morning Post, The Japan Times, and The Straits Times among others. You can see his writings at https://muckrack.com/brabim-karki.

Image via Pexels.