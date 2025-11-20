I want to credit Nate Myers of CFACT with the following astute observation. He stated that “The aim [of COP30 Youth-Centric Panels] is to expose children to the climate-justice worldview before they have the emotional maturity, economic literacy, or scientific grounding to question it — or even properly understand the conversation.” To me, this is the most repugnant side of the climate cult. It is also the most effective tactic that they have employed. It usurps your will and authority as a parent. Your children are bombarded with climate nonsense all day at school, and afterwards through the media. At best, you can only dispel the most egregious claims.

When your children come home from school parroting what they have heard about the planet burning up, you patiently correct them saying that their teacher is misinformed. After the tenth time it happens, you blurt out that their teacher is an emptied-headed little bimbo. Sooner or later, the teachers catch on to your attitude and you are called in for a conference with teachers, principal, superintendent, and social worker arrayed against you. The conference mirrors a Maoist struggle session so that when it is done, you would volunteer for a stay in the gulag rather than face any of them again.

As a result of thirty years of “Youth-Centric” outreach, we have created a real-life version of Stephen King’s, “Children of the Corn”, a story about a children-led agrarian theocracy gone wrong. We have world leaders applauding exuberantly as Greta Thunberg scolds them for robbing her generation of a future. The only thing missing from her disturbing performance was a leather corset, boots, and riding whip. Children are choreographed to march and shout in unison, straight out of central casting, acting their part in this cultural revolution. They are pawns in an adult game.

The Chinese Cultural Revolution employed children as pawns too. Mobs of children terrorized the major cities, forcing adults to don dunce caps and submit to public humiliation and beatings. It was crazier, but contained all the same elements of what we have today with the children’s climate crusade. History recounts the tale of another children’s crusade in the Middle Ages in which they hoped to march to the Holy Land to reclaim it from the Saracen. It ended in a fitting manner when the Venetian merchants, who promised them secure passage, sold them into slavery in North Africa.

