Child ‘refugees’ from Gaza arrive in Belgium, wearing clothing that features an ‘inspiring symbol’ of ‘resistance’

Child refugees from Gaza have just arrived in Belgium, and their choice of clothing is causing some “controversy,” as Remix News writes—they’re wearing shirts and sweatshirts featuring an M16 rifle, as the firearm has reportedly become an “inspiring symbol” of “resistance” against the “apartheid state” of Israel…after Hamas routinely uses the weapon in parades, propaganda material, and acts of violence. First off, here’s the video footage of the new arrivals:

🇧🇪🇵🇸Gazan refugee children have arrived in Belgium and some of their T-shirts being worn have raised controversy.



The T-shirts, featuring an M-16, have become popular in Palestine in recent years.



— Remix News & Views (@RMXnews) November 13, 2025

Remix also shared a still image from a store located in the West Bank:

A still image of some of the T-shirts for sale in Jenin, which was recorded in 2022.



— Remix News & Views (@RMXnews) November 13, 2025

Now, consider this, a breaking story out just hours ago:

Israel foils major Hamas terror network in Bethlehem area During the raids, Israeli forces confiscated several weapons, including M16 assault rifles, used by the network in preparation for planned attacks.

A Jerusalem Post item reported in 2022 on a litany of examples of Hamas featuring the M16 rifle in their activities:

POSING FOR photos with an M-16 in hand appears to be a pattern. For instance, a photo of Farouk Salame, a Palestinian Islamic Jihad member who was killed earlier this month, shows him posing with 13 M-16s. He staged the photo to make it look like the throne from Game of Thrones, adorned with rifles instead of swords. [snip] During nationalist parades, such as funerals, weapons are held aloft. One man killed last month is seen in a photo with five M-16s. [snip] A photo of the clothes that Salame was supposed to have worn on his wedding day, scheduled for a week after he was killed, shows an M16 hanging from a window. A 15-year-old15-year old Palestinian killed on November 9 shows him with three M-16-style rifles.

If you’re wondering about the origin of many of the M16 rifles that Hamas has somehow gotten its hands on, you can thank Joe Biden: many of the rifles are American made, flooding onto the black arms market when Biden and Lloyd Austin ordered military equipment to be abandoned during the August 2021 withdrawal, handing tens of billions of dollars in weaponry over to Muslim terrorists. From a report at NBC News in 2023:

Authorities in Indian-controlled Kashmir tell NBC News that militants trying to annex the region for Pakistan are carrying M4s, M16s and other U.S.-made arms and ammunition that have rarely been seen in the 30-year conflict. A major reason, they say, is a regional flood of U.S.-funded weapons that fell into the hands of the Taliban when U.S.-led NATO forces withdrew from Afghanistan in 2021.

(For context, the M16 is a very common military gun, and while it’s no longer standard issue having been replaced by the more compact M4, they’re still very prevalent in deployed environments.)

Honestly, I don’t know what you do with people like this. Seems like an open air prison is perhaps the best solution. Let them fight it out and self-exterminate?

There’s also a very noteworthy nugget in this story, telling, but subtle: The symbol that Western leftists (all those white, college-credentialed women and their neutered counterparts) use to portray “resistance” to Israel and support for a “Free Palestine” is a watermelon; the symbol that the Arab Palestinians settled on is a weapon, one that’s been used to terrorize and murder innocent people. Quite a difference, and perhaps suggests that Western supporters of “Palestine” are…the stupidest, most naive and ignorant humans on Earth.

