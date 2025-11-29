Chicoms get ugly in the wake of Hong Kong's deadly Tai Po fire

In the wake of Hong Kong's terrible, seven-tower Tai Po fire, which killed at least 128, the Hong Kong people impressed many with their spontaneous charity towards their fellow citizens, setting up donation centers, finding housing for the burned-out homeless, including domestic servants, sheltering the pets, feeding firemen, and more.

Then their ChiCom rulers showed up, and it all got ugly.

I'm not talking about the ordinary people of China, of course, many of whom rushed to donate supplies, too -- or even local officials of nearby Shenzhen, which borders Hong Kong. They rapidly lined up fire trucks to help assist the effort -- and apparently were turned down by foolish local officials, although some may have belatedly gotten across the border.

But Beijing itself is where the problems are now coming from.

Start with their troll farms, which rapidly began to mock Hong Kong when the fire broke out.

While firefighting operation was still going on in Hong Kong, China state media https://t.co/DvcoqY5S0u "coincidentally" posted a video of Hong Kong char siu (roasted pork).

The comment section took every chance to make fun of people suffering from the deadly fire. pic.twitter.com/41DsQVYI4o — The Great Translation Movement 大翻译运动 (@TGTM_Official) November 28, 2025

That was just their sick-humor appetizer.

Then the ChiComs started abusing the Hong Kongers for helping out their fellow citizens in selfless civil society efforts. Instead of praising them, as any normal leaders would do, they hurled abuse at them, calling them rioters and national security threats. Seem the state is the only benefactor of the people, so of course they view the self-help groups as a threat. They rightly view these sovereign citizens as the antithesis of their model and they clearly intend to stop them.

Surprise surprise. The Hong Kong police is now treating the mass self-mobilisation of citizen-led volunteers in aid of victims of the Tai Po fires as a national security threat, with Chief superintendent Lee Kwai-wah (who is sanctioned by the US for his leading role in Beijing’s… pic.twitter.com/aplgBY0NBa — Kevin Yam 任建峰 (@kevinkfyam) November 29, 2025

Hong Kong's CCP mouthpiece Wen Wei Po published an article, declaring that "remnants of the black-clad riots" & "yellow persons" have infiltrated the relief efforts of the Tai Po fire, citing residents who saw people wearing black masks, reminding them of 2019 "troublemakers". pic.twitter.com/mQpW2JuXVi — Razven (@RazvenHK) November 29, 2025

Next up, a Hong Kong school kid started a petition calling for transparency in the investigation, an important petition because many Hong Kongers believe that cronyism set the conditions for the fire -- the Hong Kong residents of the complex that burned in Tai Po had warned for more than a year that the netting on the buildings during renovation were not fireproof and the workers were out there smoking. Their concerns went ignored.

Hong Kong university student urges gov’t to respond to ‘4 demands’ in aftermath of fatal Tai Po fire. In full: https://t.co/jhriFLW2WE — Hong Kong Free Press HKFP (@hkfp) November 29, 2025

In national security law-era Hong Kong, the following four demands (in the aftermath of the super deadly Tai Po fire) are apparently seditious: https://t.co/wFzTCfYEib pic.twitter.com/MthfzNqsRh — YTSL (@FY4Chan) November 29, 2025

What happened to the kid? He was arrested and hauled off by Beijing's henchmen.

@inmediahk reports that HK university student Miles Kwan, who was seen handing out fliers demanding an independent investigation and accountability for the Tai Po fire was detained and taken to the police station. The online petition and related media has since been deleted. pic.twitter.com/pmpaSySTJK — Razven (@RazvenHK) November 29, 2025

#HongKong: “a founder of a petition for the government to address four demands on follow-up work to the fire has been taken in by national security police”#WangFukCourt #TaiPohttps://t.co/PyyLlnnnO7 — Ross Feingold (方恩格) (@RossFeingold) November 29, 2025

Lastly, let's not forget about the bamboo controversy. Beijing is blaming the spread of the fire on the complex's bamboo scaffolding, (rather than the untreated netting) and calling for metal scaffolding to replace it. That stinks of cronyism in the extreme, in that China has been trying to beef up its declining steel industry by replacing the strictly Hong Kong craft of creating bamboo scaffolding with steel. Fact is, it is is stronger than steel and didn't burn very much at all in the fire. Beijing is beating the drum of dangerousness, which it clearly is not. Hong Kongers see right though this ruse and horrifically enough, know there's not a thing they can do about it. This is the ugly face of Beijing again, feeding on the fire for its own purposes.

Image: Screen shot from X video