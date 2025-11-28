Chicago mayor says imprisoning violent criminals is racist and immoral

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson recently declared that imprisoning violent criminals is racist and immoral.

Appearing at a news conference alongside Illinois Governor J.B. “Big Pants” Pritzker, Johnson opined that society needs to find ways of dealing with violent criminals that don’t involve incarcerating them.

According to GatewwayPundit, the Less-Large One said, “The addiction on jails and incarceration in this country, we have moved past that. It is racist. It is immoral. It is unholy and it is not the way to drive violence down.” He added, “We cannot incarcerate our way out of violence.”

No, it is racist to clearly infer that minorities (blacks?) cannot help but commit acts of violence. It is immoral to let repeat violent offenders out where they can continue to murder, rape, rob, and assault innocent, law-abiding citizens. And it is unholy to believe otherwise, as Democrats are wont to do, routinely taking the side of violent criminals against American citizens.

Asserting that “we cannot incarcerate our way out of violence” is akin to saying that removing cancerous organs and tissue from our bodies won’t help prolong our lives, or that we cannot eat our way out of starvation. It is obvious that both of these statements are false, or at least likely so. When criminals are incarcerated, they cannot commit crimes, at least not the murder, rape, robbery and assault of innocents. Period.

Period.

The Left has an insatiable desire to force others to believe — and parrot — outright lies. It is not hyperbole to say that this is an existential threat to society. Its propensity to aver that the most preposterous lies are facts, the most improbable impossible beliefs true, will wreak havoc on a nation. Putting people in prison will not reduce crime? “Trans” women are women? Trump colluded with Russia? The coronavirus came from a wet market/pangolin/but definitely not from the Wuhan virology lab, etc., etc. These notions, incessantly pushed by the mainstream media, are nothing but flat-out lies. And have proven to be nothing but flat-out lies.

But no one will be held accountable and similar lies and hoaxes will continue to be peddled … until Republicans grow a spine and become cis-male again. Or at least until they find their inner morality and purpose. Don’t hold your breath. Non-MAGA Republicans’ favorite activity seems to be pre-emptively surrendering. This craven proclivity is as pathetic as it is dangerous. In fact, it, too, is a crime.

