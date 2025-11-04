Chain reaction: California's big gerrymandering bill prompts red states to gerrymander back

California goes to the polls today to vote on Proposition 50, a measure to turn virtually all red districts into blue ones, through the miracle of Democrat-dictated gerrymandering. The independent redistricting commission Californians put into place to prevent gerrymandering a few years ago, will be no more. They claim it's 'temporary' but that's obviously a lie. Odds are high that the measure will pass. Tyranny of the majority will now rule.

Millions of Californians will be disenfranchised purposefully if Prop 50 passes.



If you vote for this scheme, you are not the good guy in this story. pic.twitter.com/HoMZaQID9p — OC Republicans (@OCGOP) November 4, 2025

What does the California/Oregon border and the Golden Gate Bridge have in common?



Nothing.



Prop 50 puts these two completely different communities into the same district.



It doesn't make sense for Sausalito and it doesn't make sense for Redding.



VOTE NO ON PROP 50 TODAY! pic.twitter.com/Vbeyi9X3VR — California Republican Party (@CAGOP) November 3, 2025

That means the lumberjacks and rice farmers of Northern California will see their congressional representation dictated by the hot-tub psychobabble flakes of Marin County, California, who are much more populous than the rural northerners. The northerners' existence will be solely to secure a congressional seat for a leftist from Marin, and it won't matter how they vote now because the fix in. Any interests they may have in lowering taxes, or keeping boys out of girls' locker rooms, or ending greenie regulations will fall on deaf ears.

If you haven’t voted on prop 50, look at this map.



The people who drew the map, carved off a giant section of Marin County.



Then, they jammed it in with Modoc County.



Who do you think this map was drawn with the intention of representing?



The people, or politicians? https://t.co/x3J248OGez — Michael Oxford - AKA The Santa Cruz Mountain Goat (@SCMountainGoat) November 2, 2025

Expect the secession movement to join Idaho and western Oregon flare up again. For them, it's the new era of unresponsive government. As Democrat frontrunner for governor, Katie Porter said earlier, she doesn't need votes from Trumpers to win office, so she won't bother trying to get them.

Meanwhile, down south, the back boonies of San Diego will lose their able and popular representation in Rep. Daryl Issa in favor of the thirty-something leftist grandson of a Black September terrorist mastermind -- one of the monsters who executed the 1972 Munich Olympic massacre -- whom he has yet to denounce; a man he has called 'a legend.' It's already been decided.

That's all because he's the live-in boyfriend of radical left-wing Rep. Sara Jacobs, who has a lot of inherited money, and no significant work experience other than her seat in Congress. She hangs with 'the squad' and you can bet he will, too.

Neither of this pair has any interest, or ties, to the districts they purportedly represent, and in fact, both have flitted around seeking different offices in different districts until Jacobs found one that stuck -- in my own district, which is already gerrymandered, independent commission or not.

Campa-Najjar, meanwhile, is a three-time loser running for office in districts as diverse as east San Diego County as a congressional representative, and in south county's large city of Chula Vista as mayor, a city he was actually required to live in but didn't. He doesn't care who he represents, he's just looking for power, never mind the source it comes from.

For Campa-Najjar, the fix is now in: His Sacramento machine buddies have stapled the welfare voting population of Riverside onto the smaller voting base of east San Diego County's rural back boonies, and tyranny of the majority will rule. No representation for east San Diego County now. If they're concerned about drug trafficking from Mexico rolling up through Pine Valley or the failure to get storm aid, or have a need to get rid of illogical greenie regulations, too bad about that. Sara pulled her strings so Campa-Najjar it will be, and eastern San Diego County which rejected him earlier once they got a good look at him, will have nothing to say about it.

It's disgusting.

This observation from a Berkeley professor says it all:

RE: California Prop 50. Any student of history will tell you that in a constitutional republic when the majority disenfranchise a minority’s power to vote then politics are settled by extralegal means for self-preservation or justice. That never ends well. See the Wilmington Coup… — Roland Baker (@RolandBakerIII) November 4, 2025

Ostensibly, the measure is in response to Texas's redistricting, which will yield more representation for Republicans.

That's weak tea, though, because Texas has gained significant population and has to redistrict to accomodate all the new Republicans coming in.

That's not the story in California.

But with California redistricting, too, supposedly to cancel out the five new seats for Republicans created by Texas, what we see now is new states stepping up to redistrict, creating chain reactions across the country:

🚨 BREAKING: The red state of FLORIDA is eyeing redrawing its 2026 Congressional map to add a whopping 3-5 REPUBLICAN SEATS, removing 3-5 Democrats as a result



Gavin Newsom's California map is up to Democrat+5 seats. FLORIDA alone can cancel out Gavin, THEN we have Ohio, Texas,… pic.twitter.com/WiffiRGVYj — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 3, 2025

Florida, Ohio, North Carolina, Missouri, and Indiana are now seeking to redistrict on the gerrymandering model, presumably to get more Republicans representation, which in fact is lower than it should be. The leftist regions, such as New England, are already gerrymandered to the Democrats' unanimous advantage, so they can't gerrymander any more. California is now following, but the red states are biting back. Tyranny of the majority it will be as we can't very well expect Republicans to play by Marquess of Queensberry rules while the thrashing Democrats fight dirty.

Maybe that's good for Republicans but it can't be good for the idea of a representative republic. While it's understandable, given the left's tactics, it's not what the Founders wanted, and what's bound to happen is that now every seat in Congress will be a 'safe' seat. That's a recipe for corruption, and worse still the intense kind of discontent that silences half the country that eventually contributes to rendings of the republic.

Democrats, who are shrinking, are fighting like cornered rats and the result will be less representation for large portions of the population.

