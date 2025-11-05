Celebrity power and the American presidency

In recent years, American presidents have increasingly become celebrities. After they serve, they continue to gain notoriety, fame, and often great wealth. Such celebrity status affords them opportunities to do good things or to become or appear deceitful, unethical, self-promoting, or corrupt. The behavior and financial decisions ex-presidents make require both the public and the ex-presidents to show wisdom and mindfulness about the dynamics of celebrity-ism.

Image created using AI.

Celebrity power enables an individual's social status to be elevated far above that of others because of influence, prestige, fame, and public adoration. The celebrity can influence others and is sustained in his glorified or envied status because society needs heroes, entertainers, or even anti-heroes and villains to hate.

The Trio of Trust: Charm, Charisma, and Sincerity in Celebrity Presidents.

It takes charm, charisma, and, particularly, sincerity for would-be presidential celebrities to be successful. Why do some personalities possess a charming smile, charisma, and the capacity to convey an aura of complete sincerity?

To many, Barack Obama’s smile says volumes before he ever says a word. Obama’s boyish charm has helped him survive a difficult childhood. It also helped create and sustain his dazzlingly rapid ascendance to dangerous political power. It also helps if celebrity presidents have a hint of a brash “Peck’s bad boy” (or girl) quality and just enough rebellion towards perceived stodgy and boring adult authority.

Comebacks, a Corollary of Celebrity-ism

Americans also seem to admire comebacks among our celebrities, including presidents. Jimmy Carter had major economic and foreign policy failures during his presidency. However, Carter had a comeback as an ex-president. He was highly successful as a philanthropist, author, and would-be international peacemaker.

Richard Nixon mounted more than one comeback. One of his comebacks occurred after his resigning in disgrace from the presidency. In his last years, he became an author and a sought-after pundit.

Bill Clinton successfully assembled an amazing comeback after his impeachment and tawdry affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky. Clinton even lied directly to the American people and was forgiven.

George Bush 41, The Quiet President, showed dignity, good humor, and public service. He joined Bill Clinton in doing fundraising for worthy causes around the world.

Things don’t always go well, though. Lyndon Johnson, because of the disaster of his Vietnam War decisions, became a sad and depressed anti-celebrity after his time in office.

The Magic Pseudo-Charm of the Words of Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.

Speechifying is obviously of vital importance for presidents as celebrities. David Maraniss, in his 2012 book about Obama, described what Obama said when he in a high school English class in Hawaii. When discussing what people fear the most, he allegedly said, “WORDS…words are the power to be feared most…whether directed personally or internationally, words can be weapons of destruction.”

As one observes Obama’s verbal skills in action, it is interesting how he combines a winsome smile and slick charm to accompany powerfully wielding politically deceptive and destructive words. Obama seems spellbound by the omnipotent fantasy of the imagined pure power of his words. For him, the words were as real as if he’d actually established the programs and policies and their successful results were already on record…which they were and are not!

On one thing, though, Obama was correct: His words and the actions he eventually took predicted the Democratic Socialism that his father championed in Kenya decades ago! As an ex-president, it was predictable that Barack Obama would be an ever-rising celebrity star of the Democrat progressive fifth column movement in America. Obama set the scene for Islamo- socialists like Zohran Mamdani, and the current Marxist mayor of Chicago.

Bill Clinton was always the teacher’s pet, or “First in His Class,” as David Maraniss titled his biography of Bill Clinton. Clinton, a charismatic master of political maneuvering, seems to enjoy the sound of his own voice. His supporters still adore him even after he lied to America on TV, lost his law license, and earned (and still earns) wildly excessive speaking fees. Even serious questions about the ethics and legalities of his Clinton Foundation have not totally diminished the affection many Americans still feel towards Bill Clinton.

Donald Trump’s Celebrity Power

Donald Trump was an established celebrity and media star before deciding to run for president, whose marital history added a touch of scandal to his celebrity persona. When selling his projects, Trump can be bombastic and brag, while his opponents come in for sarcastic, insulting, and even crude personal verbal attacks. He makes dramatic statements to focus political attention.

He utilizes social media, employing a unique, almost free association style, to tap into powerful emotions underlying political issues, relationships, and evolving policy statements. Trump effectively enrages his political opponents with his use of social media. The media’s and Democrats’ responses to Trump’s celebrity are ongoing and enormously consequential.

While Biden’s family used his political connections for their financial gain, Donald Trump’s family, friends, and business associates were already successful and even wealthy in their own right. There are accusations that they’re making money off of Trump’s policies, but the scandals die quickly, perhaps because they’re all smoke and no fire.

Celebrity power and political power become poignant tests of wisdom, ethical integrity, and sincerity for presidents and ex-presidents.