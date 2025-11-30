Celebrating Woody Allen's 90th birthday with some of his best quotes

It is a general assumption that individuals, particularly artists, can either be prolific or profound. If the focus is on quantity, the quality is usually diminished; if quality is the goal, the quantity takes a back seat.

There are a few exceptions to that rule, the most notable being Woody Allen, whose output as an artist (and I will discuss only his artistry) is abundant and frequently brilliant.

It's hard to succinctly describe Woody Allen's contributions to culture because he excelled in so many forms of art.

He is an eminent columnist, short story writer, and recent novelist. He is an exceptional playwright and theatre director. He has a profound understanding of music and has directed numerous operas. Allen is a passionate admirer of jazz and began playing clarinet in his teens. He has been performing publicly since at least the late 1960s. He is a brilliant satirist and a stand-up comedian. He began writing for television at 19. He was a comedy writer for comedy shows such as Caesar's Hour, The Ed Sullivan Show, and The Tonight Show. He also appeared in several episodes of Candid Camera. Allen appeared as a stand-up comedian on television variety and talk shows. He wrote, directed, and starred in a web series for Amazon Prime called Crisis in Six Scenes.

Allen is most known as a master filmmaker, not because his films are better than his works in other media, but rather because of the reach and accessibility of the medium. Many of Woody Allen's pictures aren't just milestones in cinema, but also in culture. Woody Allen has written, directed and starred in numerous films, ranging from comedies to dramas and even musicals.

When Woody Allen's name is above the title, you can be assured of an experience that is at least engaging and at best riveting, memorable, thought-provoking, and philosophical.

Quotes from Woody Allen's plays, films, stand-up act, columns, short stories, and appearances are now literary milestones. Woody Allen's quotes are a significant part of common parlance. Most people probably quote Woody Allen without realizing that it emanated from his brilliant mind.

Actress Emma Stone, who was directed by Woody Allen in two films, recalled introducing Twitter to Woody Allen. To provide an example of a post, Stone read his tweet, with the quote that was attributed to the writer Joyce Carol Oates. Allen told Stone that it actually originated from Woody Allen's screenplay of his 1989 film Crimes and Misdemeanors, which read "Comedy is tragedy plus time, … tragedy plus time."

What is amazing is that some of the thoughts emanated spontaneously during a public appearance.

So, here are some of my favorite Woody Allen quotes, which will hopefully bring a smile on the Sunday after Thanksgiving. It is also a celebration of not just one of the finest minds of our time on his milestone birthday.

"I'm not afraid of death; I just don't want to be there when it happens."

"I took a test in Existentialism. I left all the answers blank and got 100."

“Life doesn't imitate art, it imitates bad television.”

"Those who can't do, teach. And those who can't teach, teach gym."

“My education was dismal. I went to a series of schools for mentally disturbed teachers.”

“If you want to make God laugh, tell him about your plans.”

"To you, I'm an atheist; to God, I'm the Loyal Opposition."



"If only God would give me some clear sign! Like making a large deposit in my name at a Swiss bank."

"Love is the answer, but while you are waiting for the answer, sex raises some pretty good questions.

“Confidence is what you have before you understand the problem.”



"The most beautiful words in the English language are not 'I love you' but 'It's benign.'"



"Money is better than poverty, if only for financial reasons."

"Someone once asked me if my dream was to live on in the hearts of people, and I said I would prefer to live on in my apartment."

“It's a match made in heaven ... by a retarded angel.”

"My love life is terrible. The last time I was inside a woman was when I visited the Statue of Liberty."



"I can’t listen to too much Wagner, ya know? I start to get the urge to conquer Poland."

"I don’t want to achieve immortality through my work … I want to achieve it through not dying."

“The only thing standing between me and greatness is me.”

"In California, they don't throw their garbage away -- they make it into TV shows.”

“.... my parents finally realize I'm kidnapped, and they snap into action immediately: They rent out my room.”

“I don't think my parents liked me. They put a live teddy bear in my crib.”

"My parents both lived to ripe old ages but absolutely refused to pass their genes to me as they believed an inheritance often spoils the child"

“In my house, I'm the boss, my wife is just the decision maker.”

“In my next life, I want to live backwards. Start out dead and finish off as an orgasm.”

“Anything worth knowing cannot be understood by the human mind.”

"It seems to me the only hope for mankind lies in magic. I have always hated reality, but it’s the only place you can get good chicken wings.

“All men are mortal. Socrates was mortal. Therefore, all men are Socrates.”

“Ninety per cent of success in life is just showing up.”

Here wishing Woody Allen a very happy 90th birthday, a long and healthy life, and a glorious century.