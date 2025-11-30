Caribbean nations lining up to join Trump's bid to stomp out Venezuela narcoregime

As President Trump bears down on Venezuela's Maduro murderous narco-regime, and its witting and unwitting Chavista shills and bots pop out to defend it, the one thing these leftists can't say is that the U.S. is going it alone.

Turns out the allies are lining up to join the effort to rid the hemisphere of the scourge of state-sponsored drug trafficking.

The Washington Post ran a starter list of all the regional players who have joined arms with President Trump:

As the United States threatens to attack Venezuela, some Caribbean allies are offering support. The United States has been amassing military forces and assets in the region since August. It has killed more than 80 people in strikes on boats it alleges are carrying drugs to the United States.

In a grudging way, they cited the Dominican Republic, which has agreed to host troops, Trinidad & Tobago, which is offering airport support, Grenada, which seems ready to climb aboard with more airport support (they are still wavering), and the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico which are part of the United States but happy to help.

The quote from Trinidad & Tobago's prime minister describes the local sentiment:

Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar has been a vocal supporter of the Trump administration’s actions off the islands. "I have no sympathy for traffickers,” she said after the first strike — in September — killed 11 people. “The U.S. military should kill them all violently."

They're tired of it.

But that just seems like a starter list. Jamaica seems pretty friendly to the idea, too, openly supporting President Trump blowing drug boats out of the water, with its prime minister calling for a global war on gangs in a recent address to the United Nations.

Jamaica just held an election where security from criminals was the top issue with voters. It's hard to think they won't be cooperative in this endeavor, given the benefits Jamaica stands to gain when the drug lords can no longer operate from Venezuela.

Meanwhile, there's Curacao and Aruba, two Dutch islands with full governments off the Venezuelan coast. The Curacao prime minister has been circumspect and says his country is neutral. But the Netherlands has the final word there and its relations with Venezuela have been exceptionally poor. The Dutch embassy in Caracas offered to shelter the winner of the July 2024 Venezuelan presidential election, Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, from Maduro's henchman as the latter took office in a clearly stolen election, prompting the Maduroites to put restrictions on Dutch diplomats. The Dutch have warned their nationals to stay out of the socialist hellhole. Curacao and Aruba, in addition, have suffered from human waves of traffic fleeing Venezuela to their island, prompting local strife. The two nations have hated each other for years, meaning, the Netherlands may well be in the ally column in this matter. The Chavista press certainly thinks so.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines is another one that looks like a 'likely' for the ally column. They just shucked a leftist government that has been in power for decades in a landslide election in favor of a conservative, America-friendly government. How could they not be friendly with President Trump?

Guyana looks likely, too. Actually, more than likely -- they have declared support. They are currently under threat by Maduro who says more than half their landmass belongs to Venezuela, and who has sent raiding parties into Guyana, while the U.S. Navy has parked some of its biggest ships in the vicinity of Guyana, effectively defending it. Guyana goes into the allies column.

Panama is usually an ally, too, given its conservative governments. In August, Panama reportedly gave the U.S. Navy access to its canal, which then crossed over and headed toward Venezuela. That sounds friendly, and Panama has been horribly affected by Maduro's big illegal alien runs through that country.

What does the map look like? Like this:

Maduro seems to be surrounded by nations aligned to the U.S. And what does he have? Half-allies like Colombia and Brazil, both of which have leaders implicated in the drug trade themselves, plus China, Russia, and Iran, all of which have done nothing to secure Maduro's perch in Caracas, though China has done some yelling about it. There's also Cuba, which has done a lot of screeching, but doesn't have much it can help Maduro with.

That's bad news for Maduro, indicating a swelling wave of support for President Trump, similar to Ronald Reagan's successful bid to liberate Grenada from communist rule. Let's hope it goes just as smoothly, with many allies in tow.