Canceling Tucker Carlson is (basically) impossible

Canceling Tucker Carlson sounds difficult. It would be almost impossible to do. And that's not good news for conservatives, nor the country itself.

In Las Vegas on Nov. 1, at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s Annual Leadership Summit, conservative radio legend Mark Levin declared open war on what Carlson has now become.

With unmistakable anger, Levin declared, “You think your stupid little podcast or your stupid little subscription program or your little T.V. show is going to change the world? Not if I and everybody else have something to say about it.”

That same evening, Florida Congressman Randy Fine called Carlson “the most dangerous antisemite in America,” accusing him of platforming voices that “celebrate the Nazis,” “call for the extermination of Israel,” and “criticize President Trump for stopping Iran’s nuclear ambitions.”

The crowd’s reaction was fierce, many waving signs reading “Tucker is not MAGA.”

Fine was referencing the Oct. 28 interview that may prove to be the darkest stain on Carlson’s career.

On his show, Carlson hosted Nick Fuentes, an anti-Trump, anti-Republican, antisemitic, and, effectively, anti-American cult leader. His venomous ideology has poisoned the minds of young American men for years.

Fuentes’s toxic résumé includes praising Hitler and Stalin, as well as calling for a “holy war” against Jews. He bragged about sabotaging Turning Point USA, fantasized about marrying a 16-year-old girl, and even urged his online army to chant “I will kill, rape, and die for Nicholas J. Fuentes.” He vowed to “destroy the GOP” and ranted that it was controlled by “Jews, atheists, and homosexuals.”

Last year, Fuentes tried to demotivate turnout for Trump, obviously intending to throw the election to Kamala Harris.

Just a week before the interview, at a Turning Point USA event in Indiana, Carlson had already displayed the defiant streak that fuels both his rise and his isolation. He lashed out at both parties, confessing, “I kind of hate the Republican Party,” while still calling Democrats “evil.” That line captured his contradiction: a man too insolent to belong anywhere, yet too influential to ignore.

When Fox News abruptly fired him on April 24, 2023, it looked like a career-ending scandal. Carlson had earned about $20 million annually, anchoring the most-watched show in cable news. Within 24 hours, Fox’s market value dropped by $507 million, a stunning signal that his audience, not the network, had been the true asset all along.

Carlson’s departure marked a divorce not just from corporate television, but from its gatekeepers.

By May 2023, he had already found his way back to his audience. He announced a new show on X (formerly Twitter), sidestepping Fox’s contractual restrictions and leveraging the platform’s new revenue-sharing system. Analysts quickly noted that if just 5% of his followers subscribed at $5 a month, he could earn over $17 million a year—nearly matching his Fox salary without a single advertiser.

Soon, Carlson began shaping a new empire. Twitter’s payout model gave him ad splits and subscription revenue, turning his independence into a business plan. By July 2023, he was raising $15 million with Daily Caller co-founder Neil Patel to launch a full-fledged streaming hub. The Tucker Carlson Network (TCN) officially went live that December, charging $9 a month for ad-free content and attracting a loyal base of populists eager to hear his unfiltered takes.

Within days, his platform inked ad deals with Red Seat Ventures and X, creating a direct-to-viewer model no corporate sponsor could touch.

By September 2024, TCN surpassed 400,000 paying subscribers, all without mainstream backing. By November, Forbes estimated annual revenue at $30 million — more than Carlson ever made at Fox — with a lean Maine-based operation and sponsorships ranging from nicotine pouches to gold dealers.

With numbers like these, even the ugliest figures in his orbit, such as Nick Fuentes, prove the futility of deplatforming in today’s media ecosystem.

After being banned by Twitter in 2021 for hate speech, Fuentes rebuilt an audience on Telegram and Rumble. When Elon Musk reinstated him in 2024, his X following exploded to nearly 925,000, amplified by offsite subscriptions, cryptocurrency donations, and merchandise sales.

Each attempt to silence him only strengthened his myth among young radicals.

Carlson operates on the same logic but with far greater reach. His audience numbers in the tens of millions each month, his brand is independent of party control, and his business thrives on outrage. Even if the GOP establishment joined hands to exile him, he could move his viewers to alt-tech platforms and still make a fortune.

That, ultimately, is why Tucker Carlson almost definitely cannot be canceled. Carlson’s followers are not just fans. They are believers who, however erroneously, see every boycott, every rebuke, as proof that their champion tells forbidden truths. He revels in their tragic ignorance.

In the age of subscription populism, performative exile has become a business model. Tucker Carlson has mastered it. That’s bad news for the GOP, and even worse news for America.

Dr. Joseph Ford Cotto is the creator, host, and producer of News Sight, delivering sharp insights on the key events that shape everyday life. During the 2024 presidential race, he developed the Five-Point Forecast, which accurately predicted Donald Trump’s national victory and correctly called every swing state. Cotto holds a doctorate in business administration and is a Lean Six Sigma Certified Black Belt.