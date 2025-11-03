Canadian Supreme Court says a year in jail for possessing child porn is ‘cruel and unusual’ punishment—strikes down mandatory minimum

With a socialist “health care” system that uses medical homicide to offset the expenses the government promised to pay (a scheme that anyone with any slight understanding of economics and history all knew was unaffordable and unrealistic), and allows abortion at all nine months for any reason, perhaps we thought Canada couldn’t be any more depraved.

But then, the nation’s Supreme Court said “hold my beer,” and struck down the federal government’s mandatory minimum for those convicted of possessing or accessing child pornography, because as the high court determined, a year in jail for the pedophile offender is just too “cruel and unusual” for the offense.

Here’s a quick backstory: In 2023, the Quebec Court of Appeal ruled that the federal law requiring a one-year minimum prison sentence for any defendant convicted of accessing child pornography was an “unconstitutional” application of the law, and violated legal protections against “cruel and unusual” punishment. According to a new report from Reduxx Team, the appellate court’s judgment had to do with two separate criminal cases in Quebec, where two separate lower court judges refused to apply the law. One judge justified his leniency because by his estimation, the defendant in his case had expressed “genuine” remorse and had participated in therapy; the other judge argued his defendant had “low self-confidence,” a factor which somehow meant his crime didn’t warrant serious punishment.

Well, here’s the basis of the crimes in question:

The first case related to a 28-year-old soldier named Louis-Pier Senneville who was convicted of possessing and accessing child pornography. Evidence presented at trial showed that Senneville had amassed a digital collection of 317 images, 90% of which depicted children between roughly three and six years old. The images were of a highly sadistic nature, and were described in court as featuring depictions of the toddlers being sodomized and violated. [snip] In the second case, Mathieu Naud was convicted of possessing and distributing child pornography under the same Criminal Code provisions in 2020. Police investigators found 531 image files and 274 videos on Naud’s devices depicting children between approximately five and ten years old being raped. Naud had attempted to hide the evidence of his crimes, and used specialized software to conceal it, access it, and make it available to others.

Naturally, the prosecutors in these two cases filed for an appeal, which they obviously lost for good when the Supreme Court upheld the Quebec appeals court’s ruling, basing their ruling on a complete hypothetical, instead of the actual cases before them:

At the heart of the debate was a scenario which was not based on the actual facts of the case but on another possible scenario….

What would happen if an 18-year-old received an unsolicited naked picture of a 17-year-old acquaintance? Certainly he doesn’t deserve a year in jail! Okay, I’d agree with that, especially when you consider how it could be weaponized against innocent parties. So the proper avenue to correct this oversight is to petition the lawmakers to write that into the penal code, but don’t invalidate a federal law, which is entirely too tolerant to begin with, to put dangerous and sadistic pedophiles back on the street in a matter of mere months. Honestly, the correct and moral position to hold for criminals like this is the death penalty. If you’re someone who intentionally seeks out material of toddlers being anally raped by adults for pleasure, I’ll fix the millstone on you myself.

O Canada, what have you become?

Image from ChatGPT.