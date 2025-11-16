Canada’s EV mandates will destroy car manufacturing and sales

Canadian electric vehicle (EV) sales made up just shy of 14% of motor vehicle purchases (slightly less than one in seven) in 2024, and quarterly sales thus far this year barely exceed 8% (approximately one in twelve). The Canadian government initially mandated that 20% (one in five) of 2026 sales must be EVs.

Methinks they and the automobile industry have their work cut out for them. The objective is to increase this percentage year by year until it reaches 100% in 2035. The 20% mandate for 2026 has since been deferred, but not cancelled. All of this despite the United States government coming to its senses and cancelling its EV mandates.

Let’s suppose the 20% mandate is only deferred to 2027, so it will kick in at some point. It hasn’t been cancelled, after all. Here’s a (plausible) hypothetical scenario:

It’s 2027, and I’m a Chrysler corporation (Stellantis) man all the way, one of “those people” who prefer domestic cars. I walk into one of their dealerships and tell a salesperson that I want to purchase a new or slightly used internal combustion engine (ICE) Dodge Charger.

I’m immediately informed that their last four sales were ICE vehicles, and they cannot help me unless I purchase an EV. They hasten to add that EV Dodge Chargers are available.

It’s also possible that there are five or six other customers at that location at the same time, all equally adamant that they want an ICE vehicle. All of us are told, albeit in a nice diplomatic way, to take a hike because one out of five sales must be an EV, and Chrysler must not violate its government-mandated quota.

For the record, I don’t like EVs and will not be a happy camper if my choice is limited to that option. And if you think 20% is bad, just wait until the quota goes to thirty or forty or fifty or, God forbid, one hundred percent by 2035.

Of course, they might be able to sell eight, twelve, or sixty-four ICE vehicles before having to sell two, three, or sixteen consecutive EVs, respectively. This is known as “kicking the can down the road” until a bureaucratic headache metastasizes into a blooming bureaucratic migraine.

Another stunt, definitely not recommended, is to take a “team” approach. If one dealership sells only three EVs out of twenty (15%), then another dealership must sell five out of twenty (25%), thus bringing the total to eight out of forty (20%) EV sales between the two dealerships. The assumption here is that the 25% guys and gals will feel good about themselves.

Of course, there are myriad dealerships, and this gets increasingly complicated with each additional one that we must factor into the mess...er um uh uh er um, I mean mix. If one dealership sells three EVs out of twenty, and another only sells two out of twenty (10%), a third dealer will have to sell seven EVs out of twenty (35%; fat chance of that given current trends) to get twelve EV sales out of sixty (20%) between the three dealerships. Or maybe two additional dealers can help the first two; one by selling six EVs out of twenty (30%), the other by selling five EVs out of twenty (25%). This will bring us to sixteen EV sales out of eighty or 20% from the four dealerships combined.

Of course, not everyone will sell twenty vehicles. One dealership will sell three hundred three, another will sell four hundred twenty-four, and the third will sell three hundred seventeen. And most consumers will not buy EVs. There is nothing like being mugged by a reality that complicates my math. Please commit me now before I have to go any further with this.

Anyway, I mean this in the nicest possible way when I conclude that the above scenarios are out-and-out horrible ways to run a business. And shame on any government that would mandate these EV quotas!!

Dealerships will go bust in short order, and auto manufacturers in survival mode will act rationally by moving their Canadian plants stateside, where there is a more hospitable business climate, thanks in no small measure to there being no federal EV mandate. You couldn’t ask for a better way to spike our unemployment rolls unless it’s to cripple our fossil fuel sector. Oh, I almost forgot, that is happening as well.

Methinks it best if the Canadian government gets out of the way and lets the free market work its magic by allowing the automobile industry to accommodate consumer demand, EVs be hanged.