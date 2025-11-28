Can Congress save college sports?

There might never have been a time in college sports where there was so much coaching talent sitting on the sidelines.

It’s not just Nick Saban and Urban Meyer or Mike Krzyzewski and Roy Williams. It’s also Jim Larranaga, who took George Mason to the Final Four, and Tony Bennett, who won a national championship at Virginia, and Bruce Pearl and Jeff Tedford and a growing number of other coaches who have realized that this is no longer what they signed up for.

The rules are always changing in sports. Coaches are used to that. But now the entire landscape is changing. Players have never known more freedom to move from school to school or to receive remuneration for their efforts.

Schools have had to stand up giant apparatuses to raise funds to pay athletes right alongside the giant apparatuses already straining to pay for keeping-up-with-the-Joneses facilities upgrades and increasingly exorbitant pay for coaches — not to mention the ridiculous payouts to coaches just to make them go away.

Then there are the seemingly unending lawsuits and decisions by state lawmakers that further cloud the picture. Beyond that, pressure from boosters, obligations to maintain non-revenue sports for both men and women — usually funded by football — and a sense that the haves have found yet another way to distance themselves from the have-nots are collectively driving some of the best people out of sports.

A bipartisan group of House members have introduced legislation to bring some order to this new phase in the history of college athletics. It’s called the Student Compensation and Opportunity through Rights and Endorsements (SCORE) Act, and its aim is to protect students’ rights and promote fair competition and uniformity.

The SCORE Act would codify some of the recent House settlement — in which NCAA members agreed to provide nearly $2.8 billion in backpay and enacted a revenue-sharing model that calls for athletes to receive up to 22% of revenues generated by athletics, with increases and recalculations on a regular basis.

The measure would preserve non-revenue sports by requiring schools with more than $20 million in revenues — basically the major colleges — to maintain at least 16 varsity sports and to include mental health programs, access to legal and tax services and representation, career counseling, and medical benefits while playing and beyond for those injured in varsity sports. It would also prevent athletes from losing their scholarships because of injury, illness, or mental condition.

The legislation also would declare that athletes are not employees of universities, provide some antitrust immunity for colleges, pre-empt applicable state laws, and limit the fees agents can charge players to 5% of their income.

The College Commissioners Association, which represents 31 of the 32 Division I conferences, sent a letter to Congress in support of the legislation, urging passage “to bring long-term stability to college sports.”

The commissioners of the conferences of Historically Black Colleges and Universities also sent a message, and it was significantly more urgent.

Despite the changes to college sports that allow athletes to be compensated, “black students at our institutions are still at risk,” the commissioners wrote. “Potential regulatory decisions and excessively egregious litigation threaten to change the face of college sports should the status quo environment go unaddressed.”

The letter went on to say the “patchwork of state laws impacting college sports and creating disparities and confusion among our prospective and current student athletes” has made it “difficult for conferences like ours to continue to provide developmental and competitive opportunities” and that difficulties with retention of student-athletes “have all but eliminated a level playing field.”

That patchwork is today creating competitive imbalances that threaten the future of college sports by driving out capable leaders and leaving schools confused and in some cases financially ruined for trying to provide these opportunities.

The legislation is generally favored by Republicans but backed by some Democrats and could be steered to passage with some conversation and debate. If lawmakers don’t think it’s perfect, then jump in and fix it. But the time for action has arrived. Someone has to bring some order to this process before colleges and conferences and programs start to disappear.

