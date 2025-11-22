California's kakistocracy of gubernatorial candidates

What happens when a state is ruled by one and only one party?

In California, as the governor's race kicks off, we are learning the answer: Kakistocracy, or, rule by the least suitable, least competent, and most unscrupulous, at least among the Democrats running.

Who should turn up to prove it but Rep. Eric Swalwell, the hate-filled leftist famous for his bad judgment in women, as his old girlfriend, Chinese agent Fang Fang could tell, and best known for denying that he let out a big one on live television while denouncing President Trump as "a cheat" in his quest to impeach him. Everyone saw the video.

His biological urges aside, his real problem is that he doesn't have much to him other than hatred for President Trump, which is his platform. Never mind that the state has an $18 billion deficit, has shelled out $13 billion for free health care for illegal aliens while everyone else pays through the nose, three cities remain burned to the ground with bureaucratic red tape preventing their reconstruction, the state sports the highest taxes in the nation -- and some of the lowest educational scores, the cost of living is through the roof, residents are fleeing, and he wants to make the race about Trump, trying to macho us with his talk of 'protecting' us from Trump. He's not just out to lunch on that, he's also a pawn of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, her trusted errand boy, doing whatever the old crone wants of him to get her underhanded agenda into motion.

Lately, he's tried to shake that image -- by walking around trying to look like the '80s cool dudes on Miami Vice. All he's managed to do is look like he needs a shower and a shave, all seedy and sweaty.

He's a laughingstock -- but here he is, taking his spot against Katie Porter in the run for the governor.

Katie Porter is kakistocracy embodied. The hog-faced hater, up until revelations came out that she threw a pan of mashed potatoes on her now-ex-husband and screamed 'get out of my shot' at her staffer, seemed to have had the nomination in the bag. She was so confident she declared she didn't need votes from anyone in her state who voted for President Trump. To Republicans, her terms were acceptable. Taking the governor's chair was her 'reward' from the Pelosi machine for allowing then-Rep. Adam Schiff to take the Senate spot she coveted. After her string of errors resulted in plunging poll numbers, she now has a slew of competition -- all of them just as repulsive.

Attorney General Rob Bonta, who recently paid nearly $500,000 to a lawyer to 'help' law enforcement, or rather defend himself from federal investigators in the wake of a massive Oakland corruption scandal involving his top campaign donors, one that led to the resignation of the mayor, says he hasn't ruled out running, either. Rumors are swirling that there are compromising tapes on him, but in any case, his record as AG is absolutely execrable, focused not on violent crime from foreign criminals plaguing the state, but pro-life activists and other political causes. He's bottom of the barrel and fits right in with the other two candidates.

There's also former Biden Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, whom federal investigators say had his campaign funds robbed by Gov. Gavin Newsom's chief of staff, but he's no prize himself, standing for the woke agenda at every turn.

Crazy green environmentalist billionaire Tom Steyer has entered the race, having drawn little support during his presidential campaign.

And former Los Angeles Mayor Tony Villaraigosa, whose term was loaded with scandal, and who blew out the budget and turned the city over to bums says he'd like to run, too.

There are two good Republicans running, too, Chad Bianco, a former sheriff, and Steve Hilton, a former Fox News host, who might be able to get to the final round of voting, given the tired, wretched Democrat crew on offer.

But odds are good that two of these leftists will get the top two spots for the runoff and voters will have to choose which would be the least horrible option. That's a tall order, given the unfit quality of all the Democrats in the running. That's what happens when one-party rule takes over and the absence of competition makes all candidates comfortable with their failures. These characters on the Democrat side are all failures.

And the thought of any one of them becoming governor is just plain disgusting, like looking at a sewer full of sludge.

Image: Grok, ai-generated image