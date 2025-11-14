California corruption cavalcade ropes in Newsom, Swalwell, and others

Just as California's Gov. Gavin Newsom claims the Democrat presidential candidate frontrunner status with his Proposition 50 rigging victory, suddenly it all goes to ... mud.

Take the bust of his chief of staff, his most valuable right-hand woman, Dana Williamson, at least until the law caught up with her.

According to the New York Times:

A former chief of staff to Gov. Gavin Newsom of California has been charged with conspiring to skim $225,000 from a dormant campaign fund that belonged to a top Biden administration official. The former aide, Dana Williamson, 53, was charged by a federal grand jury with 23 counts, including conspiracy to commit bank and wire fraud, bank fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States and obstruct justice, according to an indictment that was unsealed on Wednesday. She was also accused of illegally writing off $1 million in vacations, luxury purses and private jet travel as business expenses on her federal income tax returns. Ms. Williamson, a Democratic political consultant, pleaded not guilty during a brief hearing on Wednesday in Sacramento and was ordered released on a $500,000 bond.

Problem: She was apparently ripping off one of Joe Biden's men, Xavier Becerra, who served as his Health and Human Services secretary, and Joe didn't take kindly to it.

Apparently it was a sure thing to launch an investigation into the alleged stealing, given that Joe's man's ox was being gored, and sure enough the lawmen found what they were looking for.

She apparently had quite a reputation:

Investigative reporter @jenvanlaar brings you the deets on @CAgovernor's former "mob boss" chief of staff.



Her "expenses" will blow your mind.



The rot runs deep in Cali... 🧵 pic.twitter.com/x11slIYdfR — Bob Hoge (@Bob_Hoge_CA) November 14, 2025

And she and Newsom reportedly were close, real close:

Democrat operative Steve Maviglio said last December that Dana Williamson had “literally been running the [state] government” while Gavin Newsom was distracted with other matters. He said that Williamson would gatekeep access to the governor during her time as chief of staff. pic.twitter.com/Gj7dbWTDrR — Laura Powell (@LauraPowellEsq) November 13, 2025

So close, in fact, that the Feds had something going on Newsom and wanted Williamson to rat him out.

Perhaps he was the one they really wanted so they put the screws to her.

But she clammed up, possibly because she thought she was 'protected' politically, which she apparently wasn't.

The fact stands that the Feds were looking at Newsom because someone else tipped them off.

From Politico: McGregor Scott, who has represented Dana Williamson for two years, told POLITICO that the longtime Sacramento power player was asked by the FBI last year, during the Biden administration, to assist with an investigation into Newsom. She declined because “she had no… https://t.co/uOLO9Jft0u — Katy Grimes (@KATYSaccitizen) November 13, 2025

What might that have been? And are the Feds still looking?

Some are speculating that it's connected with the Awan scandal, which saw Pakistani nationals getting into congressional servers for their 'service' to Democrats. Becerra was involved in that one, too:

🚨EXPOSED: Gavin Newsom's Top Aide Indicted for $225K Heist – But the REAL Scandal Ties Back to Becerra's Spy Ring!



Backed by a three-year FBI and IRS investigation, the FBI announces the federal indictment and arrest of Dana Williamson, a former chief of staff to California… https://t.co/jXqm0iCNZB pic.twitter.com/TzXlDS2N8m — Project Constitution (@ProjectConstitu) November 14, 2025

What's vivid here is that not a whiff of this has anything to do with President Trump, though many Democrats are howling it's a case of political payback.

Maybe it was retribution from Biden. But there's no doubt someone was getting stolen from, which is a standalone issue quite outside political interpretation, and Williamson apparently picked the wrong victim to fleece.

Trump doesn't have a dog in this fight.

Yes, I'll refrain from pre-judging the guilt of Governor Newsom's chief of staff on federal corruption charges stemming from her time running his office. But implying this is a political prosecution overlooks the inconvenient fact that it began during the Biden Administration. https://t.co/clt5mF2GDH — Kevin Kiley (@KevinKileyCA) November 13, 2025

Newsom, on the other hand does. What do the Feds have on him and what is coming for him next? Maybe that frontrunner status is all hot air, given these kinds of issues encircling him

Meanwhile, Newsom's close ally, Rep. Eric Swalwell, who's running for governor, has got some problems of his own.

According to Fox News:

The Department of Justice under President Donald Trump has opened a probe into Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., over alleged mortgage fraud, Fox News has confirmed. In response, Swalwell said he was not surprised to be targeted by Trump and vowed to keep speaking out while pursuing his lawsuit. "As the most vocal critic of Donald Trump over the last decade and as the only person who still has a surviving lawsuit against him, the only thing I am surprised about is that it took him this long to come after me," the California lawmaker said.

He's been accused of mortgage fraud, a cut-and-dried case of making false statements in order to get lower interest on loans. Like the Federal Reserve official Lisa Cook, who has similar problems, as does California's Sen. Adam Schiff, he apparently doesn't even live there; in Swalwell's case,, he doesn't even have a tiny California residence for appearance's sake, as Schiff does, which is pretty skeevy for someone who purports to represent California and by all accounts, seems to claim to live there.

How that's not corruption -- of the same kind a lot of them are doing -- is anyone's guess. Swalwell is yelling political persecution but the facts of the matter speak for themselves.

That's Newsom's whole world crashing down. A lost chief of staff, a lost Washington ally. Funny how that sort of corruption happens when a governor and his blue allies rig electoral outcomes. Now it's coming back to bite him.

Image: Screen shot from KCRA/CNN video, via X