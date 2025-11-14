Brian Stelter complains about ‘impossibly high standard’ for outlets that want to cover Trump

The words “complete clown” to describe CNN’s Brian Stelter no longer suffice to adequately explain how much of a bumbling idiot this man is, especially after he stepped right in his own mess during a recent segment.

While discussing the legal troubles that seem poised to consume the BBC entirely—President Trump is threatening a one-billion-dollar lawsuit against the outlet for a total misrepresentation of his words—Stelter whined about how bad media outlets have it, saying how in order to even cover him, they’re held to an “impossibly high standard.”

For reference, the lawsuit concerns the BBC’s cutting and splicing editing job that created an entirely new version of Trump’s speech on January 6, acknowledging that their product gave “that mistaken impression that President Trump had made a direct call for violent action” when he in fact did not, in any way, shape, or form—his exact instructions were to march “peacefully” and “patriotically” to the Capitol.

The outlet issued an apology and said they won’t keep airing the manufactured version, but naturally, they’re resisting any compensation. If the BBC ends up having to reimburse Trump for damages, where will they get the money to pay Hamas-affiliated Arabs to narrate their documentaries?

Back to Stelter’s complaint: Honest reporting, that’s the “impossibly high standard” that the media can’t seem to achieve, Stelter and CNN included.

Recall the “mostly peaceful protest” headline. Minneapolis was literally burned to the ground, with the scene behind the CNN reporter who made the statement looking like an actual apocalypse. The city suffered half-a-billion dollars in damages, and innocent people were killed. Across the U.S., the George Floyd riots caused over a billion dollars in damage, being the most expensive “peaceful protests” in insurance history.

In October 2020, Stelter “reported” that the Hunter Biden laptop scandal was just a hoax, perpetrated by the “right wing media machine” and its accomplices:

HOW A STORYLINE IS MANUFACTURED - BY BRIAN STELTER 😂🤪



October, 2020. Stelter explains how Trump, Fox, Rudy, and the Russians created and spread the "fake" Hunter Biden Laptop story.



In 2023 Stelter hosted a forum in Davos about the dangers of disinformation.🤡 pic.twitter.com/4iZwTAneh2 — MAZE (@mazemoore) June 16, 2024

And here’s a follow-up:

Brian Stelter can't stop lying. He's now claiming that the media never labeled the Hunter Biden laptop story as "Russian disinformation."



Here's a compilation of just some of the times he and other "reporters" did exactly that. pic.twitter.com/YrLlKvaxpF — MRCTV (@mrctv) February 28, 2023

For brevity’s sake, a comprehensive list could never be covered here, but the Trump White House offers “100 Days of Hoaxes” which features examples from the media and all the other Democrats, found here.

Perhaps it would behoove Stelter to go and read the Greek moral anecdote about the sword of Damocles—power and influence comes with a heavy burden—which would remind him that media outlets and so-called journalists have a responsibility to report honestly and truthfully, which I know, is an “impossibly high standard” for a leftist.

