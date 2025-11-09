Bombshell report: Ex-Capitol Police cop a forensic match for Jan. 6 pipe bomber

Steve Baker from The Blaze reports a 94% forensic gait match between the Jan. 6 pipe bomber and a female former U.S. Capitol Police officer.

According to The Blaze:

Blaze News investigative reporters Steve Baker and Joseph Hanneman have spent years working to identify the masked individual who placed pipe bombs near the headquarters of the Republican National Committee and the Democratic National Committee in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 5, 2021. Baker, whom the Biden FBI arrested over his January 6 reporting, revealed to Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck on Wednesday that they have finally locked in on a suspect. What's more, Baker hinted that the suspect's imminent identification will implicate and shame at least one federal agency.

According to Baker's report, sources have implicated a female former U.S. Capitol Police officer with gait forensic analysis with a 94%-98% match to the unique stride of the Jan. 6 pipe-bomb suspect.

The Blaze broke the story on Wednesday and had indicated that the suspect would be named as soon as the relevant agencies had 'battened down the hatches.' The story was teased with phrases such as 'She's one of us!' about the suspect.

Given the implications of the potential suspect, in addition to the story of the video showing Capitol Police repeatedly using lethal force on protesters early on Jan. 6, the FBI finally admitted after 56 months that there were 274 agents at the Capitol that day, and dragged their feet on releasing all the video footage.

Glenn Beck asserted on Wednesday that this is likely to be the biggest scandal of his lifetime.

"I think it is the biggest scandal of my lifetime. It is monstrous." - @glennbeck and @SteveBakerUSA discuss MAJOR new developments in the J6 Pipe Bomber investigation pic.twitter.com/pdVGL71qXN — TheBlaze (@theblaze) November 5, 2025

The suspect was finally named in another Blaze article from Nov. 08, 2025:

A computer program that compared the bomb suspect’s gait to that of Shauni Kerkhoff produced a 94% match. A forensic analysis of a female former U.S. Capitol Police officer’s gait is a 94%-98% match to the unique stride of the long-sought Jan. 6 pipe-bomb suspect, according to a Blaze News investigation confirmed by several intelligence sources. A source close to a congressional investigation of Jan. 6 additionally told Blaze News evidence has emerged recently that pointed toward law enforcement possibly being involved in the planting of the pipe bombs. ... Former FBI Special Agent Kyle Seraphin realized Friday that he was doing surveillance next door to the woman now suspected of being the Jan. 6 pipe bomber. “The FBI put us one door away from the pipe bomber within days of January 6, and we were deliberately pulled away for no logical or logically investigative reason,” Seraphin told Blaze News Friday. “And everything about that tells me that they were involved in a cover-up and have been since day one.

If the analysis is correct, it signals that the pieces of the puzzle are finally coming together on the true story of the day the left has been exploiting as their own little 'Reichstag fire.'

We can look back and see why they have taken certain actions to hide the facts.

From holding back on releasing the video coverage to trying to persecute the investigator.

While it remains to be seen if anyone is prosecuted for these crimes, we should note that RealClearInvestigations came to the conclusion that the 2020 George Floyd Riots were far more destructive than the Jan 6, 2021.

The summer 2020 riots resulted in some 15 times more injured police officers, 19 times as many arrests, and estimated damages in dollar terms up to 740 times more costly than those of the Capitol riot.

And as the true picture of what happened that day becomes clearer in focus, we can start to piece together why it truly took place and why the left has chosen to exploit this 'serious crisis' all these many years.

D. Parker is an engineer, inventor, wordsmith, and student of history, former director of communications for a civil rights organization, and a long-time contributor to conservative websites. Find him on Substack.

Image: Tyler Merbler, via Wikimedia Commons // CC BY 2.0 Deed