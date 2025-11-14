Bishops ban transgender surgeries at Catholic hospitals

The U.S. Council of Catholic Bishops held a powwow on various Church positions and amid all the attention given to their statement on illegal immigration, there also was an additional declaration from them compelling Catholic hospitals to not perform 'gender-affirming' surgeries.

According to The Hill:

U.S. Catholic bishops voted to officially ban Catholic hospitals from performing gender-affirming care for any transgender patients. Wednesday’s vote to update the “Ethical and Religious Directives for Catholic Health Care Services” will have significant impacts on patients across the country, though most Catholic institutions don’t currently offer gender-affirming care.

No castrating the kids for worldly adulation and Big Pharma dollars.

Actually, it probably won't have "significant impacts" on males who are pressured to be females or vice versa, as The Hill claimed, given that the hospitals don't do those surgeries anyway.

But it does lay down a marker, given that Catholic hospitals treat a lot of patients, as The Hill noted.

More than 1 in 7 patients in the U.S. are treated each day at Catholic hospitals, according to the Catholic Health Association. The Ethical and Religious Directives are a body of moral principles that express the church’s teaching. They prohibit or limit certain procedures and practices, like abortion, that the church considers “immoral,” according to its interpretation of the Bible. “Catholic providers will continue to welcome those who seek medical care from us and identify as transgender. We will continue to treat these individuals with dignity and respect, which is consistent with Catholic social teaching and our moral obligation to serve everyone, particularly those who are marginalized,” the Catholic Health Association said in a statement.

Notice the use of quote marks around the word 'immoral' as the disapproving writer of the piece can't help adding.

But it make sense for the Church as young peoples' interest in altering their appearances in a futile effort to change their biological sex is dropping sharply, according to polls.

It also makes sense as irreversible, sterilizing surgery and a lifetime of hormonal and other drugs is pretty onerous. As word gets out about transgender regret along with news of large numbers of transgender individuals involved in violent crimes, including spray shootings, the trend is downward, particularly as there's been evidence that much of the desire for 'transitioning' was a sort of post-COVID social contagion.

What's more, the bishops must know about the coming wave of lawsuits from unhappily 'transitioned' people who did not get the happiness they were promised with surgery and now cannot go back to their born selves.

The bishops had obviously gotten word from insiders about the obvious problems with the surgery.

The USCCB’s 2023 doctrinal document and the ERDs revisions were the fruit of extensive reflection and discernment, with feedback from Catholic physicians, bioethicists and health care organizations, said Bishop Massa during the Nov. 11 presentation. https://t.co/0n9ASYpVGF — America Magazine (@americamag) November 14, 2025

It's a step in the right direction, and I am amazed they had the courage to take it, as it aligns completely with Catholic teaching, but not establishment mores. They tend to like what the establishment likes.

It's a big question as to whether other hospitals will follow. The Church has kept itself out of a wave of lawsuits, but the other hospitals are still going along with the conventional wisdom. That suggests they'll survive much longer than their secular rivals.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License