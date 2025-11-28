Binance accused of facilitating money flow to Hamas, with families of October 7 victims now suing the crypto platform

The world’s largest cryptocurrency trading platform, Binance, has been accused, once again, of funding terrorism. This allegation can be found in a court filing made on behalf of the families of October 7 victims in a North Dakota venue:

The 284-page filing, submitted in federal court in North Dakota, claims the world’s largest crypto exchange ‘deliberately’ failed ‘to monitor inbound funds’ tied to Hamas, Hezbollah, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Among the 306 American plaintiffs are families of dual Israeli-American victims, including freed Hamas hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin and IDF soldier Itay Chen, who was killed while held by the group.

This new offense is not the company’s first bout with criminal activity:

The crypto platform had already been subject to criminal enforcement actions by the Department of Justice in 2023, resulting in Binance admitting to charges of money laundering and paying more than $4 billion in fines — as well as a four-month prison sentence for [CEO Changpeng] Zhao.

How can the plaintiffs be so certain that Zhao not only knew what was occurring, but facilitated the activities? The court documents explain the circumstances:

Despite knowing Binance was required to comply with U.S. law, Zhao chose not to register the company with U.S. regulators; he chose not to comply with fundamental U.S. antimoney-laundering (AML) requirements; he chose not to implement and maintain an effective know-your-customer (KYC) system, which prevented effective transaction monitoring and allowed suspicious and criminal users to transact through Binance; and even when Binance employees detected suspicious transactions, Zhao’s choices meant those transactions were not reported to U.S. authorities.

The potential for Zhao not knowing these requirements, as the CEO of the company, is near zero. The facts demonstrate that Binance has played a role in financing terrorist groups for several years. Per the NY Post, Binance served as a financial platform for more than just Hamas:

[T]he nearly 300-page complaint stated that Binance’s conduct was ‘far more serious and pervasive than what the US government disclosed’ during those [earlier] proceedings — and that the company ‘knowingly sent and received the equivalent of more than $1 billion to and from accounts and wallets controlled by the [foreign terror organizations] responsible for the October 7 Attacks.’ Those include Hamas, Hezbollah, Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps….

Now, just weeks ago, President Trump pardoned Zhao, explaining the reasoning that led to the pardon:

‘I don’t know him. I don’t believe I’ve ever met him,’ Trump told reporters when news of the pardon leaked. ‘He had a lot of support, and they said that what he did is not even a crime, it wasn’t a crime that he was persecuted by the Biden administration and so I gave him a pardon at the request of a lot of very good people.’

In response to questions about the president’s pardon of Zhao, the media attempted to drum up a “corruption” narrative, as Trump’s sons also have a hand in the world of crypto, and had accepted donated software from Binance:

CBS News reported that Binance donated software to Trump family-linked World Liberty Financial, helping the firm launch a cryptocurrency. A source familiar with the arrangements said that without Zhao’s involvement, ‘the technology doesn’t exist.’ Months later, an Emirati fund made a $2 billion investment in Binance—paid entirely in World Liberty crypto—turning the previously obscure digital currency into a major player.

Have these “journalists” considered that maybe the Emirati fund read the writing on the wall and wanted to do business with Trump’s sons because they’re successful in their own right, apart from their dad’s political power? And, until the media applies the same scrutiny to all political powerhouse families, like the Bidens and the Clintons, this is all just noise.

But back to the matter at hand: Do we really want a company like Binance operating in our country?

Image: Public domain.