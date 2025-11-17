Bill Maher: The Left has gone ‘anti-common sense’

For years, conservatives have warned that the progressive movement was drifting into a fringe ideology divorced from reality. On Sunday, self-described left-leaning Bill Maher confirmed it. In an interview with CNN’s Fareed Zakaria promoting his new book, Maher declared that today’s Democrats are trying to “reinvent everything” and have become “anti-common sense.”

Maher’s also criticized the Right, blasting election denialism and the GOP's messaging on immigration. And he accused Republicans of “going too far” in ways that alienate moderate voters.

But those critiques are behavioral and tactical. The Right’s flaws, as Maher describes them, are correctable. The Left’s problem, on the other hand, is ideological. That’s the distinction Maher has finally drawn, and it’s the distinction conservatives have been begging the country to acknowledge for years.

Democrats have long positioned themselves as the adults in the room, the party of empathy, science and rationality. But Maher admits today’s progressives care more about reinventing language, norms and culture than improving actual lives.

Maher is saying openly what many moderate Democrats admit privately and what conservatives have shouted from rooftops: The progressive agenda is not about improvement but revolution.

Maher also sounded the alarm about the rise of explicitly socialist and “revolutionary” candidates in blue cities. He singled out New York Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani and Seattle Mayor-elect Katie Wilson as examples. Maher said pre-election that a Mamdani win would only spur the election of Republicans.

This is exactly what conservatives have warned about as the Democrats' primaries increasingly pick candidates who push radical agendas. As Maher notes: These ideas are not fringe; they’re becoming the ideological center of the party.

“They just elected a socialist —some would say communist mayor in New York City — and I see now Seattle, just like they’re calling her ‘Mamdani West.’ So you know, if we wind up with a situation where very blue cities all around the country have socialist leadership, but that’s not where the country is in general, that’s not good for the Democratic Party.”

When a liberal like Maher identifies this threat, it carries weight that conservative warnings alone could never deliver. It gives permission to moderates, especially those who still identify as Democrats, to acknowledge that their party is not merely drifting leftward but is being overrun by revolutionaries.

Maher tried to frame his interview as an equal-opportunity critique. But while he cited Republican excesses, he expressed genuine fear about the Left. The Right’s current problems, however one interprets them, are rooted in anger, distrust, and political calculation. The Left’s problems, by contrast, are rooted in ideology: an abandonment of biology, borders, policing, merit, free speech, objective truth and now, according to Maher, common sense itself.

Conservatives spent years warning that identity politics, compelled speech, DEI dogma and the enforcement of progressive orthodoxy were pushing America toward cultural division. They were dismissed as paranoid or reactionary.

Now one of the Left’s most prominent, influential voices is saying the quiet part out loud. Maher’s words will not convert hardened progressives, but they will resonate with moderates who feel politically homeless and privately uneasy about the direction of the Left.

Conservatives would be wise to welcome them.