China just pulled off what amounts to a financial magic trick: borrowing $4 billion virtually at the same interest rate as the United States Treasury. This fact triggers two contradictory realities that coexist uncomfortably in the same transaction. When your geopolitical rival can match your borrowing costs, the headlines scream parity. Yet when they need your currency to prove their creditworthiness, the hierarchy remains perfectly clear.

On November 6, China’s Ministry of Finance issued dollar-denominated sovereign bonds in Hong Kong, splitting $4 billion evenly between three-year notes yielding 3.646% and five-year notes at 3.787%. The three-year tranche is priced exactly in line with U.S. Treasuries, while the five-year came just two basis points higher. Investors responded with ferocious appetite, submitting $118 billion in orders from over 1,000 accounts, oversubscribing the deal nearly thirtyfold. S&P Global assigned the bonds an A+ rating, and both tranches immediately tightened by roughly 40 basis points in secondary trading, delivering instant profits to those fortunate enough to receive allocations.

Speaking at a corporate finance seminar at Simon Frazer University two days ago, Associate Dean of the MBA programme at University Canada West Michele Vincenti said, “The economics tell a story of liquidity, opportunism, and market mechanics.” Global bond markets in 2025 have witnessed extraordinary demand, with sovereign issuers from Spain to Italy generating order books exceeding $100 billion. Capital is abundant, yields on safe assets remain attractive relative to inflation, and institutional investors are desperate for high-quality paper. “Furthermore”—Vincenti explains—“China’s infrequent appearances in the dollar bond market create artificial scarcity. The last comparable issuance in Hong Kong occurred in 2021, making this a rare chance for portfolio managers to add Chinese sovereign exposure without navigating onshore markets or currency risk.”

China’s remarkably tight pricing also reflects technical factors, however. Previous dollar issuances have performed well in secondary markets, tightening spreads and establishing a track record that reduces perceived risk. The deal’s structure as a benchmark offering helps Chinese corporations price their own dollar debt, creating spillover demand from banks and asset managers who need the sovereign curve as reference. Meanwhile, China’s relatively modest external debt burden compared to Western peers and its substantial foreign exchange reserves provide genuine credit support. The A+ rating, though below America’s sovereign rating, reflects tangible financial strength, not merely wishful thinking.

Yet the economics alone cannot explain why China can now borrow at Washington’s cost. The geopolitical dimension looms larger. This bond sale occurred one week after the U.S. and China agreed to a one-year trade truce, temporarily defusing tensions that have roiled markets since the first Trump administration. Timing matters. Investors who spent years fretting about decoupling, technology embargoes, and potential financial sanctions suddenly saw a détente, however fragile. The apparent thaw signaled that apocalyptic scenarios involving frozen assets or blocked dollar transactions had receded, at least temporarily. Risk premiums compressed accordingly.

The symbolism cuts deeper. For decades, American exceptionalism in global finance rested partly on the Treasury market’s unmatched depth, liquidity, and perceived safety. The “risk-free rate” was denominated in dollars because U.S. creditworthiness was unquestioned. When Beijing borrows at that same rate, it suggests markets no longer automatically price a meaningful default premium for Chinese sovereign risk versus American risk. But, this also signals that markets believe the U.S. still sets the global cost of capital so decisively that even China—with all its structural liabilities, capital controls, demographic decline and data opacity—gets temporarily dragged into convergence. The U.S. remains the anchor reference, because it remains the indispensable system. China doesn’t get equalised status from this. It gets priced off a denominator it cannot replace.

China’s strategy appears deliberate. Regular small issuances in Hong Kong serve multiple purposes beyond fundraising. They establish pricing benchmarks for Chinese corporate borrowers, support Hong Kong’s role as an international financial center, demonstrate Beijing’s comfort operating in dollar markets, and signal creditworthiness to global investors. Each successful deal that prices tightly reinforces China’s image as a borrower whose word is bankable. This matters when courting petrostates, developing nations, and institutional investors who must decide whether Belt and Road projects or renminbi-denominated assets deserve allocation.

China faces serious domestic challenges: a property crisis that refuses to die, deflationary pressures, weak consumption, and demographic headwinds. Yet international capital markets just declared Beijing’s promises as good as Washington’s. That confidence may prove misplaced, or it may reflect a genuine shift in relative economic trajectories. Still, there’s bitter irony in watching China leverage dollar dominance for its own purposes. The real test isn’t whether Beijing can borrow cheaply once, but whether it can maintain that confidence when its structural problems demand resolution rather than postponement.

When you need dollars to prove your creditworthiness, you’re still playing someone else’s game.

Bepi Pezzulli is a Solicitor in England & Wales and an Avvocato in Italy. A foreign-policy scholar, he is a member of Advance UK’s College as well as a councillor of the Great British PAC. He tweets at @bepipezzulli.

Image from Grok.