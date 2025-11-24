« Impeachment of Judge Boasberg is long overdue
November 24, 2025

Liberals’ misguided Home Depot protest

By Greg Richter
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Liberals in California are targeting The Home Depot over a claim that the retailer is cooperating with ICE operations — a claim even their own allies say is bogus. Their big idea? Attempt to hurt the company by clogging checkout lines, yet their tactic actually boosts the very store metrics they’re trying to sabotage.

Scores of protesters flooded a Home Depot, each buying a 17-cent metal scraper, returning it, and repeating the process. The goal: tie up the lines and restrict sales. A video posted on X shows a long line of “customers” holding protest signs or wearing anti–Home Depot slogans as they go through the self-checkout. When the videographer asks what they’re buying, they proudly answer: “ICE scraper!” — a jab at immigration enforcement.

There’s just one problem: The protest is based on what appears to be a completely false story.

Activists claimed Home Depot had signed a $250 million contract with the Department of Homeland Security to let Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents stake out its parking lots to arrest illegal immigrants who gather there for day-labor work. But Home Depot denies it, DHS denies it and PolitiFact found no such contract. The only DHS-Home Depot contract since 2023 was for plywood and veneer, not immigration enforcement.

But why let research get in the way of a performative protest?

Even commentators on the Left are calling the stunt pointless:

In the end, they protested something that isn’t happening by doing something that helps the company they’re protesting. It’s performance art as policy — and not particularly good performance at that.

a line of protestors in front of a home depot store holding seventeen cent scrapers
ChatGPT for American Thinker

 

Related Topics: Immigration, ICE, California
View & Add Comments ()
If you experience technical problems, please write to helpdesk@americanthinker.com