Liberals’ misguided Home Depot protest

Liberals in California are targeting The Home Depot over a claim that the retailer is cooperating with ICE operations — a claim even their own allies say is bogus. Their big idea? Attempt to hurt the company by clogging checkout lines, yet their tactic actually boosts the very store metrics they’re trying to sabotage.

BREAKING - Liberals in California are now standing in line at Home Depot to purchase a single 17-cent scraper, only to return it and get back in line to purchase another, aiming to freeze sales in protest of Home Depot allowing ICE to conduct operations in their stores. pic.twitter.com/LaoDbsjOUv — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) November 23, 2025

Scores of protesters flooded a Home Depot, each buying a 17-cent metal scraper, returning it, and repeating the process. The goal: tie up the lines and restrict sales. A video posted on X shows a long line of “customers” holding protest signs or wearing anti–Home Depot slogans as they go through the self-checkout. When the videographer asks what they’re buying, they proudly answer: “ICE scraper!” — a jab at immigration enforcement.

There’s just one problem: The protest is based on what appears to be a completely false story.

Activists claimed Home Depot had signed a $250 million contract with the Department of Homeland Security to let Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents stake out its parking lots to arrest illegal immigrants who gather there for day-labor work. But Home Depot denies it, DHS denies it and PolitiFact found no such contract. The only DHS-Home Depot contract since 2023 was for plywood and veneer, not immigration enforcement.

But why let research get in the way of a performative protest?

Even commentators on the Left are calling the stunt pointless:

If this is real, it is a masterclass in how to waste time and still not touch the actual power structure you claim to be fighting.



Home Depot will log the sales, ICE will keep operating, and the only people who feel real pain are the hourly workers stuck in that line.



If you… — ₿lackthorne (@BtcBlackthorne) November 23, 2025

Running individual 17-cent transactions doesn’t disrupt anything — it boosts the store’s internal metrics. Every scan increases POS activity, foot-traffic value, and conversion rates. In retail analytics, volume matters more than price, so a 17-cent sale still counts as a sale.… pic.twitter.com/cnLxewPuQc — Matt (@itsmattnow) November 23, 2025

In the end, they protested something that isn’t happening by doing something that helps the company they’re protesting. It’s performance art as policy — and not particularly good performance at that.