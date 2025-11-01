Are trans--and trans shooters--on the way out?

If one were to believe the media, they’d think trans were 10% or more of the population, and rapidly increasing in number. Not only do they have “transgender rights” that smother the rights of mere mortals, doing anything other than fulsomely praising a trans, brands one a bigot and transphobe. While no one is afraid of trans because of their confusion or cross dressing, there is reason to be wary of what their mental illness compels some of them to do.

No one knows exactly what percent of the population “identifies as” trans. One may identify as trans Monday, as a furry Tuesday and recognize biology Wednesday. However, most guesstimates suggest a range from 0.3% to 0.5%. Most mass public shooters are male—96.1%--to 3.9% of females. Dr. John R. Lott of the Crime Prevention Research Center notes that from 2018-2024, 5% of America’s mass shooter attacks were committed by trans. Lott also found, assuming 0.73% of the population is trans, they commit mass attacks at 6.82x their share of the population.

A day after the Minneapolis Annunciation school mass murder by a trans, another trans with a history of deadly violence was arrested in Shrewsbury, MA:

Graphic: X Post

Americans have become used to mass shooters, including trans, committing atrocities only to realize in hindsight they provided multiple ignored or overlooked warnings of their intentions. Often, they were “known” to police. Even so, unless a mass shooter sends up figurative fireworks announcing their specific intentions, it’s virtually impossible to identify and intercept them before they kill. There are, however, rare exceptions, like this one:

Graphic: Police mug shot. Public Domain.

A mass shooting-obsessed trans teen has admitted to plotting a Valentine’s Day massacre at her Indiana high school. Trinity Shockley, 18, is set to plead guilty to felony conspiracy to commit murder in return for a maximum of 12.5 years behind bars plus five years of probation, according to the Morgan County Prosecutor’s office. Shockley — who authorities said identifies as male and goes by the name Jamie, but also uses she/her pronouns, according to 13News — was arrested in February after police received a tip that she had access to an AR-15, had purchased a bullet proof vest, and was obsessed with mass shooters. When officers searched Shockley’s home, they found a twisted shrine to Parkland Florida mass shooter Nikolas Cruz, and other sick mass shooters. They also found evidence that Shockley was planning a shooting at her own school — Mooresville High School — and was planning to stage it to coincide with the anniversary of the Parkland shooting.

The Parkland attack, which occurred on 02-14-18, saw 18 wounded and 17 killed. The killer was certainly mentally ill, but if he had trans ideation, that has been effectively hidden by authorities and the media. I’ve been covering that attack at my home blog.

It should be no surprise that Americans are largely unaware of the danger of trans shooters. The Democrat media labors mightily to protect favored victim/grievance groups, so many Americans don’t know that while blacks comprise about 15% of the population of America’s largest counties—blue population centers--they commit about 60% of violent crimes. Though trans are a tiny portion of the population, they too commit mass murder far beyond their numbers.

Until recently, the Trans Superiority Narrative has bedeviled America. It argues trans are morally and intellectually superior beings uniquely in touch with their authentic selves, which is why their rights take precedence over the rights of others and why they get to beat women—actually and figuratively—in sports and occupy their bathrooms and locker rooms. Fortunately, the Trans Superiority Narrative, seems to be collapsing:

The trend of young Americans identifying as transgender has seen a sharp and remarkable decline since peaking in 2023, signaling a significant cultural reversal among this demographic. University students identifying as transgender dropped from 6.8% in 2023 to a mere 3.6% in 2025, according to a 2025 study by Eric Kaufmann, a political science professor at the University of Birmingham. That steep decline suggests the left’s relentless push to normalize transgenderism is losing its grip—and the fad is rapidly becoming less fashionable among American youth.

It was inevitable. Pretending to be the opposite sex is difficult, expensive and physically and emotionally exhausting, to say nothing of the damage done by hormonal and surgical “gender affirming care.” Denying reality always carries consequences. Embracing it, and telling the truth about the potential danger of trans, will save lives that would have otherwise been lost.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.