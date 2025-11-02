Antifa is finally expelled from Portland—at least, for now

After months of being besieged by Antifa near the ICE facility in Portland, the local police have finally been permitted to do their jobs: enforce the law. Their actions have included dismantling the Antifa encampment.

An independent reporter, Nick Sortor, reported on the activity:

‘After 140 days of controlling and camping on this street in Portland, ANTIFA has officially been cleared out as the police FINALLY stepped in and cleared the encampment,’ Shirley posted on X. ‘Inside the encampment they had loads full of medicine, medical gear, party supplies, a fridge, bbq, etc… ANTIFAs 140 days of control has officially come to an end.’ ‘We will see how long this last but impressive work as patriots showed up in the hundreds over the past few days and outnumbered ANTIFA and the police finally stepped in,’ he added.

Portland has been under siege for several months, and the Portland authorities deny that there is a problem. However, despite denying the problem, authorities finally instructed Portland officers to act against violence and the Antifa encampment.

This being Portland, however, the officers earnestly want the public to know that they are in no way supporting federal officers:

The officer said, ‘We are going to be more seriously enforcing over the next couple of days disorderly conduct in the second degree. If somebody goes in the street, they’re blocking traffic, that’s disorderly conduct in the second degree. People are going to be going to jail for that, they’re going to be arrested.’ He went on to describe other potential violations, including drinking in public and setting up campsites on the streets. ‘We’re going to be trying to correct that so that people can be following these laws,’ the officer added. He was repeatedly interrupted by screaming Antifa militants.

It’s so impressive to learn that they are going to be “more seriously enforcing” the law after all these weeks. I’m sure the residents will be grateful.

Speaking of the Portland residents, here are some of their responses to the lawlessness:

“It’s like a war zone. There are times I’ve had to have a gas mask on inside my own home,” says a resident near the ICE facility under siege in south Portland. “[Deploying the National Guard] is one thing I support, as far as Trump is concerned, because the city is failing us and I don’t want to feel like I’m collateral damage — and my rights matter, too.”

“115 days of hell. I only come out during the day. You see all the black-covered Antifa people aren’t here. They come with the night,” says another Portland resident. “In the daytime, it’s all these little old senior people that think they’re changing the world before they pass from this earth.” [snip] “We struggle every day, every week, with the crime and the drugs and just the unsafeness that comes with being here in our city right now. It’s like our leaders have abandoned public safety for us,” says a Portland coffeeshop owner.

Meanwhile, witnesses to the chaos are wondering how long there will be law and order in the city. It’s speculated that action was taken by the police took action to convince the courts that Trump doesn’t need to bring in the National Guard.

Will the courts assume that law and order have been restored and that the troops won’t be needed?

Or will they realize this fix is likely temporary and approve Trump’s bringing in the National Guard?

The trial for deciding whether Trump can bring in the National Guard is in progress.

Let’s hope the citizens will once again feel safe.

Image created using AI.