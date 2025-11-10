Another win: Trump, not Democrats, won the government shutdown

How'd that 'leverage' work out for Democrats?

On the matter of the budget, the congressional failure to pass one and the government shutdown afterwards, not very well.

According to Fox News:

The Senate took a massive step forward on its way to reopening the government on Sunday, with a group of Senate Democrats caving and joining Republicans in their bid to pass a revamped plan to end the shutdown. Signs that the shutdown, which entered its 40th day, could be ending became more and more clear as the day went on, particularly with the unveiling of a bipartisan package of spending bills that lawmakers hope to attach to a modified bill to reopen the government. Eight Senate Democrats crossed the aisle to mark the first step in the GOP’s quest to end the shutdown. Many of the lawmakers that splintered from Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., were among those engaged in bipartisan talks over the last several weeks.

That eight Democrats couldn't take it anymore and decided to jump ship, while Republicans stayed largely unified, pretty well represents a win for President Trump and his Republicans no matter how leftists try to spin this as the other party's shutdown.

Actually, it was Democrats' shutdown, it's obvious enough in the fact that the motion to stop the shutdown was coming from their direction.

California's radical senators, Adam Schiff and Alex Padilla, were both vehemently against opening the government.

Left-wing pundit Jonathan Chait called it a "huge mistake," writing about it in The Atlantic:

The odd thing is that the shutdown was actually working for Democrats, but in a way that some Democratic senators did not fully internalize, and which makes their ultimate capitulation tonight much harder to understand. The reason shutdowns always fail is that the public eventually turns against the party responsible, applying more and more heat until its most vulnerable members feel compelled to give in. Presidents have little reason to give concessions to end shutdowns, because the bulk of the political pain is typically felt by their congressional adversaries. That did not happen this time. Polls found that the public narrowly but consistently placed the blame on Donald Trump and his allies, not congressional Democrats.

Actually, it was Democrats acting in their best interests, obviously hearing from voters.

Sure, some people blamed the shutdown on Trump, but at least as many believed it was the Democrats acting like spoiled brats, shutting down airports and SNAP benefits for the indigent, in order to secure "free" health care for illegal aliens.

Eight Democrats couldn't stand it any longer and went along with the majority's proposal for a continuing resolution to keep the government funded, and took the promise of a vote on health care subsidies in December, which one hopes the GOP will ensure won't include free health care for illegals.

Chait believes it was fillibuster talk that made the eight go along and create a quorum.

There must be some amount of truth to that as one can see that idea concentrating Democrat minds, but more likely, the eight were hearing from their constituents describing bad airport experiences and pleading for SNAP benefits and decided to bolt from the donkey herd using its 'leverage.'

They did and now the crisis is over, they will sort it out over the next few months.

Trump won and they know it. They all know it now.

