And now it’s ‘Overreaction Wednesday’

For years, Randy Galloway, a local Texas sportswriter, hosted a radio show on the Monday after a Dallas Cowboys game. He called it “Overreaction Monday” and opened the airwaves to passionate fans, angry or happy with the local team’s performance.

Today, let’s call it “Overreaction Wednesday”, or what will be lots of people trying to explain how Tuesday’s results mean the end of Trump. Well, let cooler heads prevail. Let’s check out what just happened in New York City:

The Fox News Decision Desk has projected that New York City will elect Democratic Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani as its next mayor. The self-described democratic socialist toppled former Gov. Andrew Cuomo in a contentious fight for the future of New York City — and possibly the direction of the Democratic Party. Mamdani, the 34-year-old Ugandan-born state assemblyman from Queens, triggered a political earthquake when he declared victory in New York City's Democratic mayoral primary in June, pulling an upset over a former governor who was widely expected to win the party’s nomination. He has since been catapulted onto the national stage, teaming up with progressive power duo Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., to rally New York City voters for his affordability agenda, which includes ambitious campaign promises like rent freezes, fast and free buses, city-run grocery stores and free childcare.

So we have an unapologetic Democrat socialist, or so he said last night before happy supporters. At least he is honest about it! Let’s see how Mamdani’s socialism works out. It certainly has not worked well everywhere else. It destroyed Cuba, and I know a little bit about that. So good luck New York City. I guess there is always Florida, if you get sour with the charming Democrat socialist.

Over in Virginia, I was surprised that AG Jason Miyares lost his reelection to a man who fantasizes about killing opponents and their families. That’s shocking to me. Over in New Jersey, the polls were wrong again, because the Democrats won by double digits. At the same time, nobody outside of Virginia or New Jersey is going to remember much about last night.

Mayor-elect Mamdani is a different story. He will become the face and the inspiration of a new Democrat party. How is that going to work out? Not well, and no one is happier than GOP candidates running in 2026.

Last, but not least, the voters in Texas approved several amendments:

Proposition 15 puts parents’ rights directly into the state constitution, giving them more say over their kids’ education, healthcare and upbringing. Supporters say it protects families; critics worry it could complicate child welfare cases.

So don’t fall for the overreaction, and remember that all but Mamdani will be forgotten in 48 hours.

P.S. Check out my blog for posts, podcasts, and videos.

Image generated by AI.