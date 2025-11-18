American Thinker Takeaways, November 17, 2025

I had a day off from work on Monday (as I do most Mondays), so I had both the time and energy to create a podcast. As always, be assured that these podcasts will not replace our usual written content. They are in addition to it, not instead of it. Also, if you like these podcasts, please share them, as we are trying to move into the third decade of the 21st century.

Today’s topics are tariffs, and why Trump’s tariffs are good, not bad; the divisions (perhaps good ones) that come from our siloed media world; and the reason that medical costs are so high and—sorry—will never go down.

You can also watch the video on YouTube or listen to it on Libsyn and Apple Podcasts.