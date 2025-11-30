America’s Islamo-Socialists demand Jewish deaths and Gazan supremacy...in America

The good news is that President Trump’s administration got Northwestern University to pay a $75 million fine and back off on the rampant antisemitism on the campus since Gazans invaded Israel on October 7, 2023, slaughtering over 1,200 people, most of them civilians. The bad news is that this hasn’t stopped America’s Democrat Muslim activists, from Rep. Rashida Tlaib on down, from becoming ever more strident in their support for Hamas and their desire for a Jewish genocide.

First, here’s information about the administration’s success in addressing the rampant antisemitism at Northwestern, which is a clear violation of Jewish students’ civil rights:

The Trump administration announced a sweeping federal civil-rights agreement Friday with Northwestern University, requiring the school to pay $75 million and protect students and staff from any “race-based admissions practices” and a “hostile educational environment directed toward Jewish students.” The Department of Justice (DOJ), Department of Education (DOE) and Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) said in a statement the agreement was intended to safeguard Northwestern from “unlawful discrimination” and calls for the university to “maintain clear policies and procedures relating to demonstrations, protests, displays, and other expressive activities,” as well as the implementation of mandatory antisemitism training.

It was a disgrace that the Biden administration let America’s institutions get away with this in the first place, but perhaps the administration’s passivity was expected. While there is a very unpleasant surge of antisemitism on the flank of the Republican Party (i.e., Tucker Carlson, Nick Fuentes, Candace Owens, etc.), antisemitism lies at the very heart of the Democrat party.

The reason for the rising Democrat antisemitism—which is happening in the party that American Jews once viewed as a protection against the old-line white-shoe antisemitism of the Republican Party—is that the Democrat party is now the home of socialism and Islam. Antisemitism is a key element of socialism (just ask Karl Marx, Adolf Hitler, and Joseph Stalin). It’s also a doctrinal mandate of Islam. After the Jews refused to recognize him as their prophet, Mohamed vindictively declared them to be a genocidal target in perpetuity. Melding socialism and Islam creates a perfect storm of genocidal fury, along with the determination to overthrow America’s constitutional governance.

In Congress, as Exhibit A, we have Rashida Tlaib. In a video from September taken at the People’s Conference for Palestine, she used crude obscenities to tell her audience that America is a miserable, hate-filled nation, that they need to take to the streets, and that Gaza (which has as its charter the genocide of the Jewish nation) should be America’s moral compass:

"Look at this room, motherf**kers, we are not going anywhere!" — Pure “class” from DSA Rep. Rashida Tlaib, rallying Hamas supporters to “resist” in the streets, in universities, and in the workplace. pic.twitter.com/BpQSIzl7ql — Canary Mission (@canarymission) September 1, 2025

Keep in mind, as she talks about overthrowing the government and remaking it in Hamas’s image, that Tlaib sits at the heart of the American government. After all, she is an elected representative in Congress and one of the most recognized figures in the Democrat party. She is an Islamic Jacobin, working to destroy our nation’s institutions from within.

Tlaib, however, is subtle compared to Nidal Jboor, another speaker at the same conference, who openly called for his co-religionists to slaughter Jews wherever they can be found across the world:

At the People’s Conference for Palestine in Michigan, a speaker openly calls to murder all Jews.



“Whether they are in Israel, Tel Aviv, in Washington, in Germany, in Europe. They need to be taken out. They need to be neutralized.”



pic.twitter.com/lpEIkQXGRs — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) November 30, 2025

We all know who they are, whether they are in Israel, Tel Aviv, in Washington, in Germany, in Europe. ... They need to be taken out. They need to be neutralized.

This is the language of genocide being preached in America’s Midwest.

One could argue that these clips predate the ceasefire, so they’re unduly impassioned, but that would be wrong. This past Friday, pro-Hamas activists made shopping in New York City even more miserable by storming stores on Fifth Avenue:

Anti-Israel agitators boycotting Black Friday stormed a ritzy Fifth Avenue store in New York City Friday, disrupting shoppers and leaving four people arrested on one of the busiest shopping days of the year. About 70 rowdy protesters wearing keffiyehs blew whistles and waved Palestinian flags when they charged into the Zara store around 12:30 p.m., chanting, “They fund the genocide,” to startled shoppers as police rushed to remove them from the Midtown fashion retailer, according to police and video footage. “Zara is a genocidal company,” one demonstrator yelled, as others shrieked, “Free Palestine.”’

For the Islamo-Socialists, it’s never been about the war that Hamas started. It is now and always will be about destroying the world’s only very tiny Jewish state in a welter of blood.

This is a cancer that needs to be torn out, root and branch. It cannot be allowed to continue in America because history shows that out-of-control antisemitism is always the canary in the coalmine when it comes to everyone else losing their liberties and, eventually, their lives.