America is transitioning, too

Based on this last election, which, I know, involved just blue states, America is transitioning.

And it seems to want to identify as a gay, Muslim, socialist.

In any case, it is transitioning from meritocratic to entitled. From melting pot to identity salad. From capitalism to xocialism. (The stated point and goal of which is communism.) From Christian to pagan and Islamic. (That mix can’t last long.) From limited government to massive government. From tolerant to utterly intolerant of those deemed intolerant because they aren’t “progressive” enough. From mature to infantile. From strong to feminized. From rational and pragmatic to emotional and insane. From desiring opportunity and loving liberty to desiring free stuff and loving being taken care of. From relishing challenge and adventure and seeking new frontiers to relishing ease and screen time and seeking safe spaces and security. From … well, you get the point.

Of course, all nations experience change and transition. But the change that many Western nations are experiencing is of a different pace and character. It is demographic. It is rapid. And it is debilitating. And, in large part, it is self-inflicted. We are aiding and abetting the invasion of our erstwhile sovereign nations by people who would rather conquer than assimilate - and the consequent chaos that necessarily ensues.

Because guys like Zohran Mamdani and Jacob Frey were elected or re-elected on largely an immigrant base, and most of these immigrants are coming from third world countries with no notion of the intricacies of a free, democratic republic. They continue to act as they would at home, getting what they can for themselves and their clan, and the hell with everyone else.

Mark my words: obsessive empathy and hyper-tolerance Inevitably lead to diversity … of disfunction, depravity, and death.

The New York City chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America is demanding that the city divest its pension funds from Israeli bonds and securities and ban Israeli products from the network of proposed city-run grocery stores. Among many other demands, including that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu be arrested if he should dare to set foot in the Big Apple.

What chutzpah!

What gives them the right to arrest foreign leaders with whom they disagree? Should, say, the mayor of Miami have the right to arrest Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney or even London Mayor Sadiq Khan should they foolishly dare to set foot in the 305 (Miami)?

The growing Socialist-Muslim alliance, as epitomized by New York Mayor-elect Mamdani, is truly frightening.

The Nazis were socialists who hated the Jews. But they didn’t have a great deal of traction outside of Germany. Are we really going to do this again? Are we in the West going to allow another group to target Jews? Even from within our borders?

Apparently so.

Incredibly, if ironically (and humorously), Somali Muslims like Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) want to boot fellow Muslims out of the country if they decline to vote for her/their approved candidates.

Sharia law is utterly incompatible with a free, democratic republic. That is not an opinion. They are diametrically opposed to each other. Socialism is diametrically opposed to a free, democratic republic, too. Both sharia law and socialism eschew the individual liberty that our Founders so cherished.

Image: Karammccurdy, via Wikimedia Commons (extracted) // CC BY-SA 4.0 Deed