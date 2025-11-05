America First reloaded

The conservative movement needs to get serious about “America First.” This once-unifying slogan is now splitting the right down the middle, and no one has stepped up to define what it actually means for the United States in 2025.

The split is playing out in real time. Voices like Tucker Carlson, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Candace Owens, and Nick Fuentes argue that “America First” rules out “Israel First.” They’ve pushed for cutting U.S. ties with Israel, claiming that billions in aid to Tel Aviv hurt American workers and families. On the other side, radio host Mark Levin called that idea “sick,” sparking heated online debates. But both camps miss the mark: they rant without addressing fundamentals, leaving young conservatives confused.

Both sides dodge the bigger question: in today’s world -- with Russia pushing borders, China expanding its political, economic, and military influence, and Iran pursuing nuclear ambitions -- does “America First” mean defending a unipolar world order, where liberal democratic values reign supreme, or surrendering to multipolarity?

To accept multipolarity would mean that the United States must reduce its influence, facing economic, military, and political setbacks. In a multipolar world, the U.S. would cease to be the leading superpower. If “America First” means focusing solely on domestic issues and accepting multipolarity, Washington would have to tolerate the rise of new geopolitical “poles.” In such a scenario, there would be no Collective West fighting to preserve a unipolar order. Russia, China, North Korea, Iran, and the Muslim Brotherhood -- all advocates of multipolarity -- would then be free to build their own blocs to challenge the West.

However, if “America First” means maintaining U.S. influence globally, then it implies strengthening the unipolar world order shaped after the collapse of the Soviet Union. Yet unipolarity depends also on the help of Collective West -- the network of allies willing to support and defend U.S. leadership. Within this framework, Israel is a crucial ally: it helps prevent the emergence of new geopolitical poles in the Middle East that would threaten the U.S.-led order. Israel’s fight against Iran and Hamas -- the armed wing of the Muslim Brotherhood, which rejects the nation-state in favor of a transnational caliphate -- directly supports the United States’ supremacy and unipolarity. Similarly, Taiwan and the Philippines stand as part of the Collective West, resisting China’s efforts to build an opposing pole against Washington.

In this context, the conservative movement should promote the values outlined by conservative commentator John O'Sullivan: a majoritarian democracy resting on constitutional guarantees of free speech, free association, free media, and other liberties needed to ensure that debate is real and elections fair.

Conservatives won’t win Gen Z -- or anyone else -- until they answer head-on which world order the movement intends to pursue. “America First” should stand for leadership of the world order. Yet right now, “America First” is just an undefined slogan -- and its very lack of clarity is what makes the conservative camp so divided.

Image: Library of Congress