Almost a Republican sweep last night—if only men voted

It’s called the “gender gap” (should be “sex gap,” really) in voting, and boy, did it ever manifest itself last night. In fact, Tuesday, November 4 was a great day for the GOP.

That is, in an alternate universe in which only men vote.

Let’s go down the list. In Virginia there were three major races, and men broke Republican in all of them. They went for Winsome Earle-Sears for governor (all figures represent percentages), 53-47; John Reid for lieutenant governor, 55-44; and Jason Miyares for attorney general, 57-42.

Meanwhile, in the upside-down, women broke Democrat in all three races by even wider margins. They supported Abigail Spanberger for governor, 64-36; Ghazala Hashmi for lieutenant governor, 62-38; and mad texter Jay Jones for attorney general 58-41.

The story was similar up north in New Jersey. Men voted for Republican Jack Ciattarelli over Democrat Mikie Sherrill, albeit by a narrow 51-49 margin. Women went for Sherrill 62-38.

The only exception was the NYC mayoral race, in which the sexes each offered the communist-in-democratic-socialist-clothing Zohran Mamdani 50 percent support. The only thing we can say for the lads is that they did give Republican Curtis Sliwa two more percent of their votes than the gals did (eight vs. six). This reflects why I try to avoid the Big Granny Apple like the plague: It apparently wreaks havoc on testosterone levels.

To the raised eyebrows right now, I’ll point out that this political sex gap is not a new phenomenon. In fact, pundit Ann Coulter took note of it in 2007.

“It would be a much better country if women did not vote,” she wrote at the time. “That is simply a fact. In fact, in every presidential election since 1950—except Goldwater in ‘64—the Republican would have won, if only the men had voted.”

And what of current times? According to a Grok artificial intelligence analysis I ran, President Trump would’ve won all 50 states in 2024 if only men voted. I’m a little skeptical as to whether the GOP really would have carried Vermont, Hawaii, and Massachusetts even absent the female vote, but I pressed Grok on this and it stood by its finding. Whatever the case, if the Democrats did win some states under a male-suffrage-only scenario, it wouldn’t be very many.

I’ll lastly cite one other example. In the 2018 midterms, men broke Republican 51-47; women went Democrat 59-40. The latter enabled the Democrats to retake the House of Representatives and impeach Trump twice.

Oh, and here’s the kicker: This political sex gap is widening, with young men becoming more conservative (by today’s standards, anyway) and young women veering hard left.

(And this is another reason why many young fellows aren’t marrying. Can you blame them?)

As for why women have this affinity for leftism, it’s a deep issue beyond this blog’s scope. But I did examine it in the following articles, among others:

Oh, one more thing. I also examined the racial/ethnic breakdown of last night’s voting, and it supports my theory that non-white voters’ “movement toward the GOP” is really just movement toward Trump. In fact, the major racial/ethnic groups voted as they have for decades. Democrats won about 90 percent of the black vote, approximately 65 percent of Hispanic votes, and in the neighborhood of 75 percent of Asian-descent Americans’ votes.

It all just underlines how old habits die hard. Unfortunately, though, republics, when populated by too many people lacking in virtue, die far more easily. Or, you could just say:

As morality dies, Mamdanis rise.

Contact Selwyn Duke, follow him on X (formerly Twitter), MeWe, Gettr, Tumblr, Instagram or Substack or log on to SelwynDuke.com.