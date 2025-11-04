Alleged Antifa arson attack on AfD politician rages down quiet Hamburg street

Tell me that Antifa is a manufactured mercenary group created by the American deep state (and its affiliates) without telling me that it’s a manufactured mercenary group created by the American deep state:

‘All you damn MAGA freaks, you will follow Kirk to hell!’ – German Antifa claims responsibility for arson attack against AfD politician’s family vehicle

That’s a headline from Remix News today, reporting on a major arson attack in the city of Hamburg, which raged down a quiet street after an “incendiary device” planted in/under AfD member of parliament Bernd Baumann’s BMW went off, quickly spreading to his wife’s car, and then two other vehicles parked along the roadway.

🇩🇪🔴AfD politician speaks out after Antifa burned his car to a husk outside his home in the German city of Hamburg.



"Dear friends, another Antifa attack on me, 4 cars burned in front of the house. The police wake me up at around 5 a.m., another cowardly terrorist attack, my and… pic.twitter.com/Vw2qrCuLIt — Remix News & Views (@RMXnews) November 4, 2025

Now, while the attack did happen, the alleged confession came from a website known as IndyMedia, and to be fair, anyone can post anything on the site, and the message hasn’t (yet) been confirmed authentics by authorities—however, as Remix notes, “many states in the past have been verified, and the platform is seen as the preeminent platform for leftist groups to publish their claims of responsibility and other manifestos.”

So, for the sake of the argument, let’s just assume that Antifa really is responsible—the arson attack is guerrilla warfare and domestic terrorism, which is entirely consistent with how the group operates—I have to ask: Why did German Antifa go after “MAGA freaks” and declare that we would “all follow [Charlie] Kirk to hell”? From Remix:

The group concluded with a specific call to action and a threat directed at certain political groups: ‘Form one, two, three, four hammer gangs! Antifascist alert, whether with hammers or Molotov cocktails!’ and ‘We don’t want to see any sexists, racists, or fascists in the city! All you damn MAGA freaks, you will follow Kirk to hell!’

When Antifa in the U.S. commits some act of terrorism, they’re not launching into a confessing diatribe against some foreign nation’s populist movement, but also the “MAGA freaks,” if you will. So why is the supposed German Antifa focusing on American politics? Why not focus on the Brits rising in England? The Irish patriots fighting for an Irish Ireland?

And, even stranger, is that while a majority of the original message posted to IndyMedia is in German, that one line about “MAGA freaks” and Charlie Kirk is...in English.

It all seems a bit Freudian to me.

Antifa is not an organic response to perceived fascism, but an obvious psy-op, and no one can convince me otherwise—the facts just don’t support the latter.

