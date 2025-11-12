Alaska school district adds 'disclaimer' to the declaration and Constitution

The largest school district in Alaska apparently added a “disclaimer” to the … wait for i t… Declaration of Independence and the United States Constitution.

According to the College Fix, a student in the district discovered the disclaimer and showed her mother, who then posted about it on Facebook.

How did the disclaimer read, you ask?

According to a recent post in Must Read Alaska, it read like this:

The Anchorage School District does not endorse these materials or the viewpoint expressed in them.

Does not endorse?! Wow! Usually disclaimers read something like, “… do not necessarily endorse,” or “The opinions expressed are the author’s own and …” And these disclaimers are typically for opinion pieces reading, “Did smoking cigarettes kill the dinosaurs,” or “Some scientists now claim the Jews really are sons and brothers of monkeys and pigs.”

Only a full-on Communist or other mentally disturbed person would disavow the Declaration and Constitution, the two documents that advanced the cause of individual human freedom more than any other.

But the largest school district in the Land of the Midnight Sun is effectively saying outright that it doesn’t agree with America’s independence, the concept of natural rights granted by our Creator, limited government of, by, and for the people, the rule of law, the right to free speech and assembly, etc., etc.

I wonder what it would say about the “Communist Manifesto” or “Rules for Radicals?”

If it issued any disclaimer at all, I’m guessing it would read something like, “The Anchorage School District does not necessarily endorse all aspects of the author’s work. The author’s opinions, although largely correct, are still controversial.”

I’m not sure I even want to know what the Last Frontier’s biggest educational bureaucracy would have to say about the “The Wealth of Nations,” “1984,” “Atlas Shrugged,” or the Bible. Assuming those in that district have heard of these books.

And this is allegedly a red state. Its citizens should be red-faced.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License