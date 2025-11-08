AI and robots may make women happier

Generally, women are unhappier than they used to be. There’s growing evidence they are also unhappier than men: see here, here, and here. It seems their unhappiness is commensurate with their ambitions. And now, things are about to get much worse—or, perhaps, they’re about to get much better.

AI-related productivity gains promise to drastically reduce the average work week. Female-oriented jobs are particularly susceptible to displacement from AI agents and robots. Already, there are technology efficiencies being realized in jobs that females gravitate towards, such as customer service and admin work, for example.

By contrast, blue-collar and engineering jobs, which are often favored by males, are somewhat less susceptible to automation, especially those involving physical tasks, such as laying cables for the internet, designing data centers to facilitate and propagate AI, installing pipes for various conduits, and general construction, although with intellectual work such as engineering.

Since female-oriented work outside the home will be less available in an AI-dominated workforce, women may find themselves utilizing their nature-endowed talents at home. That, despite fake feminist propaganda, is ultimately the most important job of all. They can be the glue that holds civil society together.

Here’s why: for a constitutional republic to thrive, it needs well-informed and well-adjusted adults to continue the enlightened governance. As Benjamin Franklin intimated in his response to a question from Elizabeth Willing Powel, it takes a lot of work to keep a robust republic. Otherwise, ignorance and mob rule (something our Founding Fathers detested) will condemn us to an anarchistic state of nature (reminiscent of dystopian Dem-run cities). Therefore, we not only need more American babies, we also need more dedicated parents to raise respectful children committed to America’s heritage and he promise as the last great hope of Earth.

Fake feminists can scream all they want, as in this bizarre scene (mostly crazed females, although there are only a couple of token girlie men). Nevertheless, not only has nature determined that only women can have babies, but the all-encompassing reality is that women have the inherent capability to be more nurturing. And it is in those roles, which are more closely aligned with nature’s imperatives, from which contentment flows. By wanting less (by fake feminist standards), they will have more. Fortunately for them (and those of us who’d rather avoid screaming shrills), AI and the robots will do more.

Rather than inducing their own unhappiness by struggling in the physically challenging positions required to conquer nature’s harshness, they shouldn’t fret about this technological opportunity for domesticity. Indeed, the robots will need training and supervision in cooking, cleaning, and folding laundry. Plus, if they short-circuit, the lady of the house is nearby to fill in.

Screaming clubs that women disproportionately flock to may (or may not) temporarily relieve their stress, but they’ll likely be back next week for another session, perhaps with a hapless husband in tow. However, if technological advances allow them to thrive domestically (rather than strive to constantly prove themselves in incompatible jobs that have bona fide physical requirements), they may finally subdue the unhappy vibes perpetuated by fake feminism.

Just look at this happy housewife reading to her daughter while a precursor robot vacuums. No screaming required there, as she fulfills the most important job of all. More advanced units are on the way; in fact, there is potential for robots to automate household tasks like vacuuming, mopping, and window cleaning. That ought to facilitate more dedicated homeschooling.