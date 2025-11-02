After massacres of Christians in Nigeria, Trump does the pope's job for him

President Trump issued a strong statement of support for Nigeria's beleaguered Christians, some 7,000 of whom have been massacred this year alone, mostly by Boko Haram Islamist terrorists.

"The United States cannot stand by while such atrocities are happening in Nigeria, and numerous other Countries. We stand ready, willing, and able to save our Great Christian population around the World!" - PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP pic.twitter.com/jvWcJmUPJ7 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 31, 2025

He also threatened to send troops over there to hose the hellhole out.

Because the sad thing here is that Nigerian authorities are pretty ineffectual about protecting these nationals. Sure, they deplore them. But they don't do much to stop them, other than claim that things are 'improving.'

And what they are up against is Oct. 7-style violence:

Speaking about the situation in his diocese whilst on a visit to the Vatican, the Bishop described a climate of insecurity marked by frequent and unpredictable attacks. “The bandits, often referred to as Fulani herdsmen, are everywhere,” he said. “They attack on farmlands, on the roads, and even inside homes. People are being taken into the bush. Some are killed. Some are released after ransom is paid - even by families who can hardly feed themselves.” The attacks themselves are often marked by extreme brutality. Survivors speak of homes set ablaze in the middle of the night, entire families killed in their sleep, and women and children taken hostage. Villages are razed, crops destroyed, and livestock stolen, leaving survivors with nothing to return to.

According to Vatican News, some have been in and out of displaced persons camps (these aren't rich would-be migrants who can pay smugglers to head to the states, but real refugees who take the first place of refuge) amid repeated massacres.

Now Trump is vowing to meet force with force, to stop the monsters. To act like this is nothing but mercy to the Christians.

Yet while the pope has declared prayers for the dead in one particularly heinous massacre of Christians last June:

Pope Leo has repeatedly decried the murders in Nigeria. pic.twitter.com/hZlrQfuKI9 — Pope Respecter (@poperespecter1) October 30, 2025

There hasn't been any strong, unified statement blasting the massacres and standing up for the Christians. These thoughts and prayers seem, if anything, understated.

Worse still, the Vatican secretary of state, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, who is famously lefty, has declined to put the blame where it largely belongs, on radical Islamic terror, which is driving the murders as more and more Nigerians convert to Christianity in what is one of the Church's most dynamic areas of growth.

According to Vatican News again:

Turning to Africa and the surge of hatred and violence affecting Christians in parts of Nigeria, Cardinal Parolin—citing local sources—stressed that the situation there is "not a religious conflict, but rather more a social one, for example, disputes between herders and farmers. “We should also recognize that many Muslims in Nigeria are themselves victims of this same intolerance,” he noted. “These are extremist groups that make no distinctions in pursuing their goals. They use violence against anyone they see as an opponent.”

Which is namby-pamby stuff, given that the remarks were not standalone remarks, but part of a listing of other news stories focused around Gaza, not Nigeria itself.

Yes, the pope has said the right things, and yes, he has prayed for the victims. And yes, he can't very well send in an army. But he's done very little, so far as can be seen by statements, to try to make it stop.

Worse still, he has focused on mostly Gaza and migration issues, not a heinous attack on Christians in one of its most important areas of growth, the actual seed corn of the Church's future. These are guys who 'fill the pews' as Steve Bannon once put it.

One would think that would be one of the more important areas of his concern instead of a sideline of reaction comparable to every other disaster that happens.

He ought to be asking President Trump for help if not thanking him instead of going solely for 'thoughts and prayers,' in limited contexts.

Trump is trying to make the killers stop and allow the Nigerians to live. Martyr or not, they are under mortal threat and could very well disappear from the continent. Trump is saying 'no' and warning the Islamists that the party is over for them.

He's still got plenty to do in Venezuela, but it's not out of the question to think he will take action to save Nigerian lives as he has said and this has got to hearten Nigerians now living in fear over the monstrous attacks. It's a sight better than Vatican leadership, given the mortal threat.

One can only hope that the pope drops the far less important stuff about U.S. migrant policy differences and Gaza issues and gets more assertive in standing up for the new Christians' right to live before all is lost. If human rights for illegal migrants is important enough for constant papal attention, so should Nigerian Christians' right to exist in peace.

Right now, Trump is showing the leadership in a way the Vatican is not.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License