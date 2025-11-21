A wilder than usual Miss Universe pageant

So the Miss Universe pageant for 2026 was livestreamed from Bangkok and if the purpose of the pageant is to draw publicity to the organization, they did a pretty impressive job. Some good, some bad, which to publicists, is always a good thing.

The winner this time was Miss Mexico, Fatima Bosch.

According to the New York Post:

Miss Mexico crowned Miss Universe weeks after leading walkout following viral berating https://t.co/OfLdjf3f6N pic.twitter.com/q13WYQBrfK — New York Post (@nypost) November 21, 2025

The New York Times noted that she was swirled in "scandal" though I don't think that's the right word for it:

Two weeks ago, Fátima Bosch of Mexico walked out of an official Miss Universe event in protest after she was scolded by an organizer. On Friday, she walked across the stage as the 74th winner of one of the world’s most prestigious beauty pageants. Her coronation on Friday marked the end of two weeks of competition that were marred by accusations that it was rigged and rare protests by contestants, including Ms. Bosch. Ms. Bosch, 25, is the fourth Mexican woman to become Miss Universe. She was heavily favored to win the competition, tied in the betting markets with Praveenar Singh of Thailand.

She certainly wasn't the prettiest girl in that room -- take a look at the Miss Venezuela from the New York Post's report, who was one of the runners up.

But to her credit, she was not transgender. There was a man in the contest all right, from Vietnam, but the pageant didn't publicize it much and the judges didn't put him among the top 30 placers. That would be in line with the bust in transgender interest among the youth and buying public.

The novelty is gone, and the pageant knows it won't make money with this kind of publicity.

What does seem to be 'in' for now, among the Latino and related candidates is wearing one's religion as a cultural expression. Two of the girls did a lovely job -- Miss Brazil playing the Virgin Mary and Miss France playing Joan of Arc, and both of those gowns are tasteful and gorgeous:

The Miss Universe 2025 national costume round became a surprising moment of evangelization: Brazil paid tribute to Our Lady of Aparecida, and France appeared as a striking embodiment of St. Joan of Arc. pic.twitter.com/a6lCRxZHzE — Rosary Quotes (@RosaryQuotes123) November 20, 2025

There also was this:

Mexico’s Fatima Bosch, who recently declared “Viva Cristo Rey” (“Long live Christ the King”), has been crowned Miss Universe. pic.twitter.com/mIEEKV3Rzm — Sachin Jose (@Sachinettiyil) November 21, 2025

Sure, I suppose I should be concerned about the commercialization of sacred images and words. But it is their culture and the Latin cultures can be kind of casual about sacred images -- if Mexican truckers can put Our Lady of Guadalupe's image on mudflaps, and people can "wear" rosaries like jewelry, this isn't so bad. If soccer stars and beisbol players can make the sign of the cross upon scoring a point, Miss Mexico can shout 'Viva el Cristo Rey' from the elevator. I've been to a Miss Universe pageant and these things really are like sports events, too, except that everyone in the audience is clad in evening wear. As for the contestants showing their religious stuff, it's not like they are flashing side-boobs or butt-cracks while they've got their costumes on, so, O.K. It's nice to see the culture all around with lovely women endorsing it.

It's definitely part of a trend. When the beauteous Miss Nicaragua was crowned Miss Universe in 2023 or so, she wore a blue and white ensemble that she said was in honor of the Virgin Mary. A few years earlier, a Miss Mexico depicted the persecution of Christians by Mexico's once-atheistic communist rulers in the Cristero rebellion on her gown, complete with blood and gallows.

Getups like that do draw attention, as do these latest beautiful gowns. Perhaps they are trying to break stereotypes of beauty contests as sleaze shows. Perhaps it really is reflective of the youth trend towards a more conservative Catholicism. In the internet age, that has got to be attractive.

Meanwhile, what goes up, must go down, so a couple of more seamier events also accompanied this year's contest:

The Times said there was controversy over whether the contest was rigged, with one judge pulling out over the matter and the contest itself saying there was nothing of the sort going on.

Beauty contests have always been rigged, or seemed to be, though, so it doesn't seem like much unusual is going on.

The Times pointed out the details in this one:

And earlier this week, two judges quit. Omar Harfouch, a Lebanese-French composer, resigned earlier this week, accusing the organizers of having a second panel of judges to select the finalists in secret. The organization denied the claims. The other judge, former soccer star Claude Makélélé from France, said he stepped down because of personal reasons. The Miss Universe Organization has been jointly owned by JKN, a Thai media company, and Raul Rocha Cantu, a Mexican businessman, since 2023.

The proof of the pudding though, is in the product - they clearly didn't pick the prettiest girl in the room. In fact, maybe it was the Mexican owner who got her through, or maybe the contest was caving in due to bad publicity and wanted to save face.

It was a minor kerfuffle compared to this strange unexpected controversy described by the New York Post around Miss Palestine, who was a new entry:

Nadeen Ayoub, the first-ever Miss Palestine, faced backlash after her secret life was revealed after placing in the Top 30. Ayoub, a 27-year-old US and Canadian citizen, is married to the son of Hamas’ most-wanted prisoner, Marwan Barghouti, and even named a son after him. During the competition, she represented Palestine, a territory the US and Israel don’t recognize as a sovereign state. She kept her personal life under wraps for a majority of the competition until years-old screenshots and social media posts obtained by The Post showed she took pains to hide that she was once married to Sharaf Barghouti — son of the infamous Fatah leader serving five life sentences in Israel for orchestrating terror attacks that killed five people in 2001 and 2002

So the Hamas and other Palestinian lowlife are all in on their own beauty queen culture, but only for the elites; everyone else wears some variant of the burka. No head covering for this one, headrags are for peasants.

It reminds me of some beauty queens in Mexico who are closely tied to Mexico's cartels (I doubt it would include the winner, these are very trashy circles these people run in) as gang molls. Hamas and Fatah and the rest have the same culture, and this one had a baby with her Palestinian terrorist whom she named her baby after.

Well, the news got out, so it's doubtful they'll try that again. That she was allowed to enter was probably based on not wanting to look out of touch with western elites. But they learned the hard way that if you get a Palestinian beauty queen amongst you, she'll probably be already picked over by the ruling elites of Palestine.Glad

It's disgusting. Glad she's gone and the contest is over. The pageant got its publicity but it probably doesn't want all it got.

Image: X video screen shot